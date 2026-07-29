Coast Guard completes survey mission in south central waters

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) has successfully completed a week-long survey mission across more than 1,000 nautical miles of coastal waters and islands in the south central region.

The operation combined security assessment with anti-illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing enforcement and community outreach.

The working delegation was led by Major General Trần Văn Xuân, Deputy Political Commissar of the VCG, alongside Major General Bế Hải Triều, director of the Mass Mobilisation Department under the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People’s Army, and representatives from the provinces of Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng, Đồng Tháp, and Vĩnh Long.

The mission from July 21 to 26 aimed to comprehensively evaluate the region’s marine economic development alongside its defence and security posture.

Key priorities included assessing the implementation of Party guidelines and State policies on sustainable maritime economic growth, sovereignty protection, maintaining maritime security and safety, as well as enforcing strict measures against IUU fishing.

Despite adverse weather conditions and heavy maritime traffic along the route, the crew aboard Coast Guard Ship 8001 and the delegation safely and thoroughly fulfilled all scheduled tasks.

In tandem with the survey, the VCG conducted routine patrols and inspections of cargo and fishing vessels along the route to monitor legal compliance and anti-IUU fishing regulations.

Inspections revealed that local vessel operators generally adhered strictly to current laws.

During these engagements, officers directly handed national flags, life jackets, essential supplies, and legal dissemination leaflets to local fishermen, encouraging them to operate lawfully and act as "living milestones" in asserting national sovereignty at sea.

As part of the itinerary, the delegation held working sessions with local authorities, armed forces, and community representatives in Côn Đảo special zone in HCM City, Phú Quý Special Zone in Lâm Đồng Province, and Hòa Xuân Commune in Đắk Lắk Province to exchange information and gather feedback on socio-economic development and maritime security.

Marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947 – July 27, 2026), the delegation conducted several tribute and outreach activities.

They paid homage to fallen heroes at Hàng Dương Cemetery in Côn Đảo and the Vũng Rô Unnumbered Ships National Special Relic Site.

The delegation also presented 546 gift packages worth nearly VNĐ1.5 billion (US$60,000) to policy-beneficiary families, revolution contributors, underprivileged fishermen, women's union members, outstanding students, and local armed forces units.

Cultural exchanges, educational contests on Việt Nam’s seas and islands, xiangqi (Chinese chess) tournaments, flower arranging, and art competitions themed “For Homeland Seas and Islands, For the Frontline of the Fatherland” were also organised to bolster solidarity between military personnel and local communities.

The survey’s outcomes provide a crucial practical foundation for the VCG and local authorities to advise the Party, State, Central Military Commission, and Ministry of National Defence on issuing tailored policies.

These strategy recommendations aim to effectively leverage marine potential, safeguard national sovereignty, and promote sustainable maritime economic growth while reinforcing the all-people national defence and maritime security posture in the new context. — VNS