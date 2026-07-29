Vietnamese worker killed in Kumamoto earthquake

HÀ NỘI — A Vietnamese worker was killed and at least one other Vietnamese national injured following the earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday.

According to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Tokyo, the deceased, identified as T.V.S., arrived in Japan in January 2026 under the technical intern training programme and was affiliated with the Kumamoto Hito Zukuri supervising organisation in Kumamoto Prefecture.

The accident occurred when an overhead crane inside the factory, where he worked, collapsed onto him during the earthquake.

Although police officers and emergency responders arrived promptly at the scene, the crane's heavy weight prevented them from rescuing the victim in time.

Seven other Vietnamese technical interns working at the factory managed to evacuate safely.

Immediately after receiving the information, the Labour Management Board under the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan contacted representatives of Kyushu Joko Kako Co., Ltd. and the Mifune Police Station.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the board extended its condolences to the victim's family and is continuing to work with the employer, the supervising organisation and Japanese authorities to assist the family with the necessary procedures.

In a separate incident, the wife of a Vietnamese worker living in Uki City, Kumamoto Prefecture, was injured when the wall of her house collapsed.

She was taken to hospital for emergency treatment and, according to preliminary reports, is not in a life-threatening condition, although the house sustained severe damage.

In Mashiki, three Vietnamese technical interns employed in the construction sector by Norimatsu Kogyo Co., Ltd. reported that their dormitory had tilted, with cracked walls and damage to the parking area.

The board is working with the supervising organisation and the receiving company to assess their support needs and ensure their safety.

The embassy and the board are urgently implementing citizen protection measures and have contacted supervising organisations and employers in the affected areas to assess the situation of Vietnamese nationals.

These include Japan Marine United (JMU), Oshima Shipbuilding and Furi Report companies as well as the Tozai Shoko, Purasessu and Nichietsu supervising organisations, which together oversee and employ more than 1,300 Vietnamese technical interns and workers.

The embassy and the board said they would continue to monitor developments, maintain close contact with Japanese authorities, employers and supervising organisations, and promptly implement consular protection and support measures for Vietnamese citizens affected by the earthquake. — VNS