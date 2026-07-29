Heavy rain forecast to ease in the north since Wednesday afternoon

HÀ NỘI — Heavy rain is forecast to ease from Wednesday afternoon in the northern region, including Thanh Hóa Province.

This is the latest forecast issued by the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on Wednesday morning.

The centre also said that the northern region, including Thanh Hóa Province, is expected to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday morning, with rainfall of 10-30mm and isolated totals of more than 70mm.

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and southern Việt Nam are forecast to experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms from early Wednesday through Thursday, with widespread rainfall of 40-90mm and isolated areas expected to receive more than 150mm.

Heavy rainfall across the Central Highlands and the south is expected to gradually subside from Thursday night.

The centre added that during Wednesday and Wednesday night, the central province of Nghệ An, the central city of Huế and the south-central coastal region are likely to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging from 10-30mm. Some localities could record downpours exceeding 70mm.

The forecasters said that some areas could experience more than 100mm of rain within a three-hour period. Thunderstorms may also be accompanied by tornadoes, lightning, hail and strong gusty winds.

The centre warned that widespread and locally heavy rain could trigger flooding in low-lying areas, urban centres and industrial parks, while flash floods and landslides remain a significant risk along small rivers, streams and steep hillsides.

Real-time warnings for flash floods and landslides are available on the website of the Việt Nam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration at https://luquetsatlo.nchmf.gov.vn, while separate bulletins are also issued for high-risk areas.

At sea, the centre forecast that during Thursday day and night, waters stretching from the central coastal province of Khánh Hòa to HCM City, as well as the western part of the central part of the East Sea, will experience southwesterly winds of 29 – 38km per hour, occasionally strengthening to 39 – 49 km per hour. Waves are forecast to reach 2-3m, resulting in rough sea conditions.

All vessels operating in these waters have been warned of a high risk from strong winds and rough seas. — VNS