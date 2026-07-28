Bắc Ninh steps up innovation drive to power sustainable growth

BẮC NINH — The People's Committee of Bắc Ninh Province has launched a series of activities to mark Việt Nam’s Science, Technology and Innovation Day 2026, highlighting efforts to accelerate scientific and technological development, innovation and digital transformation across the province.

The activities reaffirmed the northern province’s commitment to making science, technology, innovation and digital transformation key drivers of rapid and sustainable economic growth, supporting its ambition to become a centrally governed city with a modern and civilised urban landscape.

A highlight of the activities was a scientific seminar titled “Establishing a new growth model, restructuring the economy, accelerating industrialisation and modernisation, with science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as the main growth drivers in Bắc Ninh Province.”

Speaking at the seminar, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Mai Sơn said that Bắc Ninh Province had recorded significant achievements in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation in 2025.

Bắc Ninh ranked sixth among the country's 34 localities in the Provincial Innovation Index, while leading the nation in governance performance and the quality of digital public services provided to citizens and businesses.

Its innovation start-up ecosystem also continued to expand, with Techfest Bắc Ninh 2025 attracting 231 start-up projects, an increase of 84 per cent compared with the previous year.

Vice Chairman Sơn said that global economic volatility and changing tariff policies among major trading partners were placing considerable pressure on foreign-invested enterprises and the province's key export industries.

He said the challenges underscored the need for the province to fundamentally transform its growth model, shifting away from one driven by capital investment, low-cost labour and assembly manufacturing towards development powered by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, in line with the Party's strategic resolutions.

He expressed his hope that the province would become a leading destination for piloting, applying and commercialising new technologies, products and development models.

The Bắc Ninh official also called on businesses to take a more proactive approach to technological innovation, digital and green transformation, while increasing localisation rates and strengthening their capacity to participate in global supply chains.

Meanwhile, local authorities were urged to integrate science, technology, innovation and digital transformation into policy advice, public administration and services for residents and businesses.

The province reaffirmed its commitment to further improving the investment climate, promptly addressing difficulties faced by enterprises and helping them access both central and provincial support policies, particularly in the semiconductor, electronics, smart manufacturing and renewable energy sector, he said.

As part of the activities, the provincial People's Committee signed a cooperation agreement with the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology on scientific research, technology application, innovation and digital transformation for the 2026-30 period.

A separate cooperation agreement was also signed with the National Economics University to promote scientific research and improve the quality of human resources through education and training during the same period.

The event also marked the official opening of Techfest Bắc Ninh 2026, the province's annual innovation and start-up festival, and the launch of the 2026 Digital Civil Servant Competition in support of the nationwide "Digital Literacy for All" movement. — VNS