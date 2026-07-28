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48 people rescued alive from distressed vessel

July 28, 2026 - 07:26
Vietnamese authorities have taken over all those who were rescued and provided with medical care by the Chinese side.
A sailor of the Vietnamese ship Khôi Nguyên 18 is being transferred from a Chinese rescue helicopter to a Vietnamese ship. — Xinhua Photo

HÀ NỘI — Rescue forces had saved 48 people from the distressed vessel Khôi Nguyên 18, while continuing urgent efforts to search for the remaining victims despite extremely adverse weather and rough sea conditions.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regarding the search and rescue operation for the Khôi Nguyên 18 who had sunken in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), information provided by the relevant Vietnamese authorities showed that, as of the afternoon of July 27, 2026, a total of 48 people had been rescued alive.

Vietnamese authorities have taken over all those who were rescued and provided with medical care by the Chinese side.

All 48 survivors are now being transported back to the mainland.

Over July 26 and 27, the competent authorities of both sides worked intensively to carry out search and rescue operations, while providing medical treatment and assistance to those affected.

Despite high waves, strong winds and rough seas, which have made search and rescue operations extremely difficult, Vietnamese authorities remain steadfast in their efforts to locate the remaining missing persons with the highest determination.

According to information from Vietnamese authorities, after the Khôi Nguyên 18 vessel with 62 people on board sank while operating in bad weather conditions in the East Sea on July 25, Vietnamese authorities have promptly rushed to the incident location to conduct search and rescue while coordinating with nearby vessels, with the help of Chinese vessels and helicopters in the vicinity. — VNS

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