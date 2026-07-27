Hà Nội seeks investment incentives for green construction materials

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has recently tasked its Department of Finance with developing preferential policies and incentives to attract investment in construction-material recycling, solid-waste treatment and production of green alternatives to traditional building materials.

The assignment forms part of the city’s latest plan to secure sufficient construction materials for major projects, promote greener production and ease supply pressures arising from its expanding public investment programme.

Hà Nội plans to disburse nearly VNĐ126 trillion (US$4.9 billion) in public investment in 2026, mostly in a series of major transport infrastructure projects, but shortages of key construction minerals risk becoming a serious bottleneck.

Against this backdrop, the municipal People’s Committee has introduced measures aimed at unlocking mineral extraction capacity and securing a more stable supply of construction materials.

On July 8, Deputy Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trương Việt Dũng signed Plan 267/KH-UBND on implementing the scheme on management and development of construction mineral supplies for Hà Nội’s projects during the 2026-30 period, with a vision towards 2050, which was previously approved under Decision 3032/QĐ-UBND of the municipal People’s Committee.

The plan seeks to maintain a balance between the supply of and demand for construction materials for public investment projects. It also aims to ensure sustainable management of construction material supplies through economical and efficient use of available resources, stronger environmental protection, and greater application of science, technology and digital transformation in the management of mineral mines supplying such materials.

Other objectives include tightening control over the transport and distribution of construction materials, developing green and recycled materials, and increasing the use of industrial by-products in accordance with the roadmap approved by the Prime Minister.

Under the plan, Hà Nội will review existing mineral deposits, add sites suitable for the extraction of construction materials and remove those deemed unfeasible. The review will provide a basis for preparing future mineral extraction plans.

The city will also formulate a master plan for storage yards linked to solid-waste treatment facilities at major gateways, as well as a logistics infrastructure plan for the collection, storage and transhipment of goods, particularly construction materials. These plans will be incorporated into the Capital’s overall master plan.

Notably, Hà Nội will propose that competent authorities establish an inter-regional mechanism for coordinating construction material supplies among Hà Nội and the provinces of Hưng Yên, Bắc Ninh, Phú Thọ, Ninh Bình, Thái Nguyên and Thanh Hóa. The proposed mechanism is expected to make it easier for investors and contractors to obtain mineral extraction licences or acquire mining rights with regard to construction material mines in the region.

The plan also marks a shift towards green and circular materials by promoting the application of science and technology in recycling construction waste. It encourages the use of fly ash and coal slag from industrial plants as blended substitutes for filling sand and roadbed soil, provided that the materials satisfy applicable technical standards.

An integrated network of logistics facilities and material transhipment yards will also be developed along key gateway transport corridors in order to reduce transport costs and maintain an uninterrupted flow of construction materials to major worksites through 2030.

To implement the plan, Hà Nội has assigned the Department of Finance to coordinate with relevant municipal departments and agencies in formulating preferential mechanisms and incentives to attract investment in projects involving the processing and recycling of construction materials, solid-waste treatment, and the production of green and environmentally friendly substitutes for traditional building materials. — VNS