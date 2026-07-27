The science behind immersive experiences

What makes virtual reality truly immersive? At Hà Nội University of Science and Technology, researchers are developing technologies that make extended reality faster, smarter and more accessible - supporting Việt Nam's national strategy to advance science, innovation and digital transformation.
Hospitals in HCM City are providing free health checkups, medicines and counselling services for policy beneficiary families, people who rendered service to the nation and residents in former revolutionary bases to commemorate the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).
Supported by Chinese search and rescue teams, which deployed vessels and helicopters, as well as nearby ships in the area, Việt Nam launched a large-scale search and rescue operation. By Sunday noon, 45 people had been rescued alive.
The work has just been published in Nature Communications – one of the world’s leading prestigious scientific journals – opening up an important foundation for genetics research, precision medicine and preventive medicine in Việt Nam.
The Indian tourist who suffered the most severe injuries in the deadly Phú Quốc boat capsizing incident has made a remarkable recovery after nearly two weeks of intensive treatment and is fit to return home with medical supervision.
As farmers prepare for a new rice crop, terraced fields in Mường La Commune, Sơn La Province, are transformed into a striking landscape of cascading water and vibrant green seedlings, showcasing one of the Northwest's most iconic rural scenes.