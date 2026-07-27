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The science behind immersive experiences

July 27, 2026 - 00:30
What makes virtual reality truly immersive? At Hà Nội University of Science and Technology, researchers are developing technologies that make extended reality faster, smarter and more accessible - supporting Việt Nam's national strategy to advance science, innovation and digital transformation.

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