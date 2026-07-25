Mường La's terraced fields shimmer in the water-pouring season

|The water-pouring season marks the start of another rice-growing cycle in Mường La Commune. VNA/VNS Photos
SƠN LA — The terraced rice fields of Mường La Commune in the northern mountainous province of Sơn La are entering the annual water-pouring season, when hillsides are transformed into shimmering mirrors in preparation for rice cultivation.
Mường La is home to around 360 hectares of rice-growing land, where terraced farming has long been a defining feature of the livelihoods and culture of the area's ethnic minority communities.
Each year, as the planting season begins, water is channelled into the terraces before young rice seedlings are transplanted. The reflective pools, interwoven with fresh green shoots, create a picturesque landscape that draws photographers and visitors alike.
Set against the backdrop of the Northwest's mountains, the scene highlights the harmony between local communities and nature, as well as the enduring agricultural traditions that have shaped the region for generations. — VNS
|The tranquil beauty of Mường La's terraced fields attracts photographers and nature lovers each planting season.
|Reflections ripple across the terraced fields as the rice planting season begins in Mường La Commune.
|Farmers prepare the terraced fields for transplanting rice seedlings in Mường La Commune.
|Layers of water-filled terraces create a tranquil scene in Mường La Commune, Sơn La Province.
|The terraced fields of Mường La Commune offer one of the Northwest's most iconic rural landscapes.
|Water-filled terraces stretch across the hillsides of Mường La Commune during the rice planting season.
|Young rice seedlings add vibrant green to the water-filled terraces in Mường La Commune.
|Terraced farming remains a defining agricultural practice for ethnic minority communities in Mường La Commune.
|The water-pouring season transforms Mường La's terraced rice fields into a series of shimmering terraces.
|Fresh water cascades across the terraced fields of Mường La Commune, creating a distinctive landscape in Sơn La Province.
|Terraced rice fields in Mường La Commune, Sơn La Province, during the annual water-pouring season. — VNA/VNS Photos Quang Quyết