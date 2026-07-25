Mường La's terraced fields shimmer in the water-pouring season

SƠN LA — The terraced rice fields of Mường La Commune in the northern mountainous province of Sơn La are entering the annual water-pouring season, when hillsides are transformed into shimmering mirrors in preparation for rice cultivation.

Mường La is home to around 360 hectares of rice-growing land, where terraced farming has long been a defining feature of the livelihoods and culture of the area's ethnic minority communities.

Each year, as the planting season begins, water is channelled into the terraces before young rice seedlings are transplanted. The reflective pools, interwoven with fresh green shoots, create a picturesque landscape that draws photographers and visitors alike.

Set against the backdrop of the Northwest's mountains, the scene highlights the harmony between local communities and nature, as well as the enduring agricultural traditions that have shaped the region for generations. — VNS