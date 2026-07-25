Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Mường La's terraced fields shimmer in the water-pouring season

July 25, 2026 - 10:54
As farmers prepare for a new rice crop, terraced fields in Mường La Commune, Sơn La Province, are transformed into a striking landscape of cascading water and vibrant green seedlings, showcasing one of the Northwest's most iconic rural scenes.
The water-pouring season marks the start of another rice-growing cycle in Mường La Commune. VNA/VNS Photos

SƠN LA — The terraced rice fields of Mường La Commune in the northern mountainous province of Sơn La are entering the annual water-pouring season, when hillsides are transformed into shimmering mirrors in preparation for rice cultivation.

Mường La is home to around 360 hectares of rice-growing land, where terraced farming has long been a defining feature of the livelihoods and culture of the area's ethnic minority communities.

Each year, as the planting season begins, water is channelled into the terraces before young rice seedlings are transplanted. The reflective pools, interwoven with fresh green shoots, create a picturesque landscape that draws photographers and visitors alike.

Set against the backdrop of the Northwest's mountains, the scene highlights the harmony between local communities and nature, as well as the enduring agricultural traditions that have shaped the region for generations. — VNS

The tranquil beauty of Mường La's terraced fields attracts photographers and nature lovers each planting season.
Reflections ripple across the terraced fields as the rice planting season begins in Mường La Commune.
Farmers prepare the terraced fields for transplanting rice seedlings in Mường La Commune.
Layers of water-filled terraces create a tranquil scene in Mường La Commune, Sơn La Province.
The terraced fields of Mường La Commune offer one of the Northwest's most iconic rural landscapes.
Water-filled terraces stretch across the hillsides of Mường La Commune during the rice planting season.
Young rice seedlings add vibrant green to the water-filled terraces in Mường La Commune.
Terraced farming remains a defining agricultural practice for ethnic minority communities in Mường La Commune.
The water-pouring season transforms Mường La's terraced rice fields into a series of shimmering terraces.
Fresh water cascades across the terraced fields of Mường La Commune, creating a distinctive landscape in Sơn La Province.
Terraced rice fields in Mường La Commune, Sơn La Province, during the annual water-pouring season. — VNA/VNS Photos Quang Quyết

see also

More on this story

Society

Cooperation momentum aids search for fallen

According to the Social Policy Department under the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People's Army, since 1993, foreign individuals and organisations have provided Việt Nam with around 800,000 pages of documents on the burial locations of Vietnamese soldiers, helping authorities locate and recover the remains of nearly 1,000 war martyrs.
Society

National gene bank keeps hope alive

Unlike previous efforts, which depended largely on wartime documents, eyewitness accounts and personal belongings, the Gene Bank offers something those methods cannot: a permanent genetic reference that can be matched with unidentified remains of fallen soldiers whenever new evidence becomes available.
Society

The journey to bring fallen soldiers home

Fifty-eight years after the 1968 Tết Offensive and General Uprising, the search for and recovery of the remains of liberation fighters reportedly missed in action on the northern outskirts of HCM City is renewing hope for families who have spent decades waiting for news of their loved ones.
Society

Racing against time to name war martyrs

As a 500-day nationwide DNA identification campaign gathers pace, search teams are racing against time to recover the remains and return them to the families who have waited for them for generations.
Society

When digital platforms meet tradition

As digital technology becomes a bridge between heritage preservation and contemporary life, young Vietnamese are turning to visual storytelling and AI-powered effects to breathe new life into cultural values in the digital space.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
nomnom
East Sea