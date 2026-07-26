Ministry of Foreign Affairs updates on rescue efforts after Khôi Nguyên 18 vessel sinks at sea

HÀ NỘI — Khôi Nguyên 18, a vessel carrying 62 people, sank while operating in severe weather conditions in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said, citing information from relevant authorities.

Responding to a reporter's question on Sunday regarding the maritime accident involving Khôi Nguyên 18, Hằng said that Vietnamese rescue forces were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident. Supported by Chinese search and rescue teams, which deployed vessels and helicopters, as well as nearby ships in the area, Việt Nam launched a large-scale search and rescue operation. By Sunday noon, 45 people had been rescued alive.

Search efforts are going on, with rescue forces and fishing vessels continuing to look for those still missing while standing ready to provide all necessary assistance to affected citizens. Authorities have also kept victims' families informed through regular updates on the search operation and subsequent measures to ensure those rescued are brought safely ashore.

"We sincerely appreciate the Chinese relevant forces' swift support for Việt Nam's search and rescue efforts and hope both sides will continue to work closely together to locate those who remain missing," Hằng said. — VNA/VNS