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33 fishermen saved, three missing in Quảng Ngãi after vessel sinks

July 25, 2026 - 16:55
The vessel lost its tracking signal at around 8am Friday and sank after encountering a strong storm while returning to the Trường Sa (Spratly) islands.
Fishing vessles anchored in Đông Sơn Commune, Quảng Ngãi Province. — VNA/VNS File photo Kha Phạm

QUẢNG NGÃI — Thirty-three fishermen have been rescued and three others remain missing after a fishing vessel sank while en route to the Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands, the border guard command of the central province of Quảng Ngãi reported on Saturday morning.

The vessel, captained by Trần Văn Dần, 58, from Bình Sơn Commune, lost its tracking signal at around 8am Friday and sank after encountering a strong storm while returning to the islands.

By 9pm the same day, 33 fishermen were rescued by another fishing vessel that was operating nearby, captained by Nguyễn Hữu Lộc, 53, also from Bình Sơn Commune.

Search and rescue efforts continue for the three missing fishermen, which are Nguyễn Thanh, 46 and Lê Văn Công, 56, both from Bình Sơn Commune, and Dương Văn Hường, 56, from Mỏ Cày Commune.

The sunken vessel departed Bình Thạnh border guard station on June 4 with 36 fishermen onboard.

The Bình Thạnh border guards had notified other fishing vessels to assist the search for the three missing fishermen.

They are also coordinating with local authorities and families of those rescued to aid their recovery. — VNS

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