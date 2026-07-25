Khánh Hòa, Điện Biên collect DNA samples from relatives of unidentified fallen martyrs

KHÁNH HÒA — Police in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa on Saturday began collecting DNA samples from relatives of more than 200 fallen martyrs whose remains have yet to be identified, as part of a nationwide effort to reunite martyrs with their families.

The DNA collection drive, organised by the provincial Department of Public Security in coordination with local authorities, took place in Đông Hải Ward and covered relatives from Đông Hải, Phan Rang, Đô Vinh, Mỹ Sơn, Bảo An wards and communes.

From early morning, many family members arrived at the collection site with hope that DNA testing would help identify the remains of their loved ones who died during the wars.

Participants were guided through identity verification, document completion and DNA sample collection in line with standard procedures.

Police officers, local authorities and community organisations worked together to ensure the process was smooth and accurate, while medical staff were on hand to assist elderly participants and those with underlying health conditions.

Phạm Thị Quý, whose sister Phạm Thị Tâm died during the resistance war against the US, expressed gratitude for the Party and State's continued support for families of fallen soldiers.

She said that the initiative brought comfort to martyrs' relatives and expressed hope that the identities of those who made the ultimate sacrifice would soon be confirmed so they could be laid to rest near their families and comrades.

According to Colonel Trần Minh Trúc, deputy director of the Khánh Hòa Department of Public Security, the province has selected the headquarters of 12 commune- and ward-level People's Committees as DNA collection stations based on the number of registered participants and local conditions.

The campaign aims to build a DNA database of martyrs' relatives and enrich the national gene bank to support the identification of unidentified remains.

The northern province of Điện Biên also started collecting DNA samples from fallen martyrs' relatives on Saturday, with the collection site situated in Điện Biên Ward. — VNA/VNS