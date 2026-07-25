Indian tourist critically injured in Phú Quốc boat tragedy recovers, can leave hospital

HCM CITY — The most seriously injured survivor of the deadly boat capsizing incident off Phú Quốc island earlier this month has been discharged from Chợ Rẫy Hospital after nearly two weeks of intensive treatment and is well enough to return to India, doctors said on Saturday.

The Indian tourist had been transferred to one of the leading hospitals in HCM City 12 days ago for specialised care following the accident, which claimed the lives of 15 fellow Indian nationals.

Dr Trần Thanh Linh, head of the Intensive Care and Emergency Department at Chợ Rẫy Hospital, said the patient had made an almost complete recovery after intensive treatment.

The patient is now able to walk short distances independently, eat without assistance and carry out normal daily activities. Heart rate, blood pressure and other vital signs have stabilised, making the patient fit to travel on a commercial flight back to India, where long-term follow-up treatment will continue.

To ensure the patient's safety during the journey, Chợ Rẫy Hospital will send a doctor to accompany the patient throughout the flight.

Speaking on the day of discharge, the patient described the recovery as "nothing short of a miracle" and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and medical staff who provided treatment and care.

Earlier, Chợ Rẫy Hospital honoured its medical teams for their outstanding efforts in coordinating emergency treatment for victims of the disaster. Hospital officials said the close collaboration between multiple specialist departments had played a crucial role in saving the most critically injured patient and enabling discharge after nearly two weeks of treatment.

The accident occurred at around 1pm on July 11, when speedboat AG-26751 was carrying 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and a Vietnamese tour guide from Hòn Mây Rút Ngoài to An Thới Port off Phú Quốc Island.

The vessel capsized after encountering severe weather, killing 15 Indian tourists. Twenty-one others survived, several of whom sustained multiple traumatic injuries requiring hospital treatment. The most seriously injured victim was later transferred to Chợ Rẫy Hospital for advanced care.

Authorities have since launched criminal proceedings and detained the boat captain as part of an investigation into the cause of the tragedy. Rescue efforts, medical treatment and the repatriation of victims were carried out with the coordination of Vietnamese authorities, the Indian Embassy and local agencies. — VNS