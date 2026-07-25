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Home Society

Social media famous street vendor found violating regulations

July 25, 2026 - 18:45
The vendor was found selling in a prohibited area and allegedly soliciting tourists.

 

Mai, a well-known street fruit vendor in Nha Trang, with her carrying pole and fruit baskets. — Photo laodong.vn

KHÁNH HÒA — Authorities in Khánh Hoà Province’s Nha Trang Ward said a street vendor who gained online fame was found selling in a prohibited area and allegedly soliciting tourists.

A leader of the Nha Trang Ward People’s Committee said on July 25 that an inter-agency team discovered the vendor, identified as Mai, selling fruit on a street where street vending is prohibited during an inspection on July 22.

She was also found showing signs of approaching and soliciting tourists to buy her products, according to local authorities.

Officials said Mai had previously been reminded several times to comply with regulations but continued selling in restricted areas.

Following the repeated violations, the inspection team decided to confiscate her carrying pole and baskets used for street vending.

A representative of the ward People’s Committee said no administrative fine was imposed in this case, with authorities only applying the measure of confiscating the items in accordance with regulations.

Mai previously became a social media sensation  after appearing in a video posted by a British tourist. The video attracted nearly 40 million views.

She drew widespread attention for humorously singing in English to attract customers, adapting the lyrics of Hello, a well-known song by Lionel Richie, into a sales pitch for her fruit.

Following the confiscation, Mai acknowledged that she had violated local regulations.

She also admitted that authorities had repeatedly reminded and dealt with her over violations during more than 30 years of working as a street vendor.

Local authorities have been strengthening inspections of street vending in restricted areas as part of efforts to maintain public order and improve the tourism environment in Nha Trang. — VNS

 

 

 

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