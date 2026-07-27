HCM City youth light thousands of candles to honour fallen heroes

HCM CITY — More than 1,000 members of the Communist Youth Union, young people, and students in HCM City gathered at the City Martyrs' Cemetery on the evening of July 26 to light 14,000 candles in deep gratitude to heroic martyrs.

The tribute ceremony was held on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

The annual event, hosted by the HCM City Youth Union, seeks to educate the younger generation on revolutionary history and the Vietnamese tradition of 'uống nước nhớ nguồn' (when drinking water, remember its source).

It aims to cultivate patriotism and instill a sense of duty among young people towards national development and defence.

The highlight of this year's ceremony was an artistic performance depicting the monumental sacrifices of previous generations.

It also honoured the ongoing efforts of the Party, State, armed forces, and relevant agencies in searching for and gathering martyrs' remains.

The performance conveyed a powerful message of gratitude, responsibility, and the aspiration to preserve peace among today’s youth.

In a solemn atmosphere, delegates and young people observed a minute of silence to commemorate the fallen heroes before offering incense and lighting candles on each grave.

The thousands of glowing candles symbolised eternal gratitude, serving as a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifices made for the nation's independence, freedom, and prosperity.

Ngô Thị Ngọc Huyền, a teacher at Long Thạnh Mỹ School in the city’s Long Bình Ward, expressed deep emotion while participating in the candle-lighting ceremony.

“This experience has deepened my appreciation for the peace we enjoy today."

In addition to the main ceremony at the City Martyrs' Cemetery, where over 14,000 candles illuminated the resting places of heroes, candle-lighting activities were held simultaneously at all cemeteries, monuments, and memorial sites across the city.

These widespread activities demonstrated the profound respect and heartfelt gratitude of the city's youth for those who laid down their lives for national independence and reunification. — VNS