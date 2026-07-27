Việt Nam Red Cross Society sets priorities for 2026–2031 term

HÀ NỘI — The 12th National Congress of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VRCS) opened its first session in Hà Nội on Monday, laying the groundwork for a new term focused on digital transformation, stronger mobilisation of social resources and more professional humanitarian operations.

Nearly 500 official delegates, representing more than 5.6 million Red Cross officials, members, volunteers and youth nationwide, are attending the two-day congress.

As part of activities marking the 80th founding anniversary of VRCS (November 23, 1946–2026), the event aims to review the implementation of the resolution of the 11th National Congress, set orientations, goals, tasks and solutions for the Society’s work and the Red Cross movement for the 2026–31 term, and discuss amendments to the society’s Charter.

Delegates will elect the 12th VRCS Central Committee for the 2026–31 tenure, and adopt a resolution of the congress.

According to the agenda, the congress will hold its formal session on July 28 morning, featuring the opening ceremony, presentation of the political report, discussions and remarks by representatives of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and guiding remarks by Party and State leaders.

For the 2026–31 term, the VRCS aims to build a strong, professional and modern organisation with effective operations while maintaining its role as a specialised humanitarian organisation entrusted with tasks by the Party and State. It will serve as a core organisation, bridge and coordinator in humanitarian work, with people at the centre and communities as the foundation.

The congress has identified three breakthroughs, including comprehensive digital transformation, development of a green humanitarian ecosystem to promote sustainable livelihoods and community resilience, and a professional volunteer force capable of responding to emergencies on the spot. — VNA/VNS