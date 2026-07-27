First multi-organ retrieval at Bãi Cháy hospital gives five patients new lease of life

QUẢNG NINH — All five transplant operations using organs donated by a brain-dead young man on the night of July 25 have been successfully completed, saving the lives of five patients in Hà Nội, Huế and HCM City.

The donor was a 19-year-old man who suffered severe injuries in a traffic accident, leaving him in a deep coma with multiple traumatic injuries. Despite intensive resuscitation and treatment by doctors at Bãi Cháy hospital in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, he succumbed to catastrophic brain damage.

Following confirmation of brain death, the hospital worked closely with the National Coordination Centre for Human Organ Transplantation and leading transplant specialists to maintain optimal organ function, assess the viability of each organ and successfully retrieve the heart, liver and both kidneys.

Under the national organ allocation programme, the donated organs were transported overnight to transplant centres across the country, where all procedures were carried out successfully.

The heart and the right lobe of the liver were allocated to the 108 Military Central Hospital in Hà Nội. By the early hours of July 26, both the heart and liver transplant operations had been completed, with the recipients remaining in stable condition.

The left lobe of the liver was transferred to Vinmec Times City International Hospital in Hà Nội, where surgeons, in collaboration with the Việt Nam National Children's Hospital, successfully transplanted it into a 10-month-old infant suffering from congenital biliary atresia complicated by severe liver failure.

One kidney was transported more than 600 kilometres to Huế Central Hospital, where it was successfully transplanted on the afternoon of July 26. The second kidney was flown to Children's Hospital 2 in HCM City, with the transplant operation completed later the same day.

With the successful completion of its first multi-organ retrieval, Bãi Cháy hospital has become the third medical facility in Quảng Ninh to perform the highly complex procedure in accordance with the national protocol. The achievement also highlights the profound humanitarian value of organ donation in society. — VNA/VNS