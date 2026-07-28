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Heavy rain floods parts of Lâm Đồng, forces evacuations

July 28, 2026 - 14:05
Prolonged heavy rain has flooded residential areas in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng's Bảo Lộc area, forcing authorities to evacuate residents and move property and livestock to safety, local officials said on Tuesday.

 

Rescue workers use boats to evacuate residents from flooded neighbourhoods in Bảo Lộc, Lâm Đồng Province, after prolonged heavy rain inundated residential areas. — Photo courtesy of local authorities 

HCM CITY — Prolonged heavy rain has flooded residential areas in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng's Bảo Lộc area, forcing authorities to evacuate residents and move property and livestock to safety, local officials said on Tuesday.

Rain began at around 9pm on Monday and continued through the night, inundating residential neighbourhoods and agricultural land in Bảo Lộc Ward 3 and B'Lao Ward.

Local authorities said at least 70 households had been affected, with 10 households evacuated along with their belongings and livestock.

By Tuesday morning, water from the upper reaches of the Đại Lào Stream and Đại Bình River had surged into low-lying areas, leaving several residential neighbourhoods and farming areas under 1 to 1.5 metres of water.

Floodwaters also entered homes, damaging household property, while several local roads became submerged.

Authorities in the two wards deployed rescue teams throughout Tuesday to assist residents, with the Bảo Lộc Ward 3 Military Command mobilising 20 militia personnel to help move household belongings and livestock from flooded areas.

Heavy rain is set to persist through Tuesday, prompting local authorities to maintain emergency response teams in areas at risk of flooding, flash floods and landslides to ensure the safety of residents and property.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. — VNS

 

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