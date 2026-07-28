‘Friendship Arm-in-Arm' nurtures Việt Nam–Laos–Cambodia youth ties

HCM CITY — The 8th Việt Nam–Laos–Cambodia Children's Festival officially opened on July 28 in HCM City, bringing together 120 young delegates under the theme "Friendship Arm-in-Arm".

The biennial event, organised by the city Youth Union, has been maintained since 2010.

It serves as a cultural bridge for children living along the Mekong River basin to exchange ideas, discover shared histories, and foster long-standing regional solidarity.

This year's festival welcomes 49 delegates from Laos, 19 from Cambodia, and 52 from host nation Việt Nam, representing HCM City alongside several central and southern provinces of Quảng Ngãi, Đắk Lắk, Lâm Đồng, Tây Ninh, Đồng Tháp, An Giang, and Đồng Nai.

An additional 100 former festival participants from HCM City who previously joined exchange initiatives with Laos' Champasak Province are also taking part.

Prior to the opening ceremony, delegates paid tribute to the late President Hồ Chí Minh by laying flowers and offering incense at his statue inside the HCM City Children’s House.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ngô Minh Hải, Secretary of the HCM City Youth Union, highlighted the festival’s role in broadening young people's horizons.

"Through interactive cultural and historical experiences, the event offers children a chance to explore HCM City’s heritage, build new friendships, and spread the message of togetherness," he said.

The three-day festival, running until July 30, features tradition-building education sessions, artistic exchanges, and guided visits to local cultural and tourist landmarks.

For many young participants, the festival offers an unforgettable personal experience.

Lê Minh Hằng, a 14-year-old delegate originally from Quảng Trị Province who moved to Laos with her parents at a young age, shared her excitement at returning to her homeland.

"I feel deeply moved and honoured to join the Lao children's delegation back to Việt Nam for this programme," Hằng said.

"I feel confident acting as a bridge to introduce my peers to the culture, history, cuisine, and prominent landmarks of HCM City and Việt Nam as a whole.

"The festival is an opportunity for us to understand each other better, make new friends, and contribute to nurturing friendship among the children of the three countries."

Chindaphone Noryyanxana, a child delegate from Champasak Province in Laos, expressed her delight at meeting peers from Việt Nam and Cambodia.

"I hope to keep in touch with my new friends after the festival and wish to return to Ho Chi Minh City in the future to study," she said.

Beyond strengthening youth friendship, the 8th edition of the festival aims to present a dynamic, modern, and welcoming image of HCM City to international friends. — VNS