HCM City to host charity walk for Agent Orange/Dioxin victims

HCM CITY — HCM City Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin will host a fund-raising walk for Agent Orange/Dioxin victims on August 2 at Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street to mark the 65th anniversary of the Agent Orange disaster in Việt Nam (August 10, 1961–2026).

The annual event holds profound humanitarian significance, aimed at remembering the victims of the disaster, honouring outstanding organisations and individuals in support of Agent Orange (AO) and dioxin victims, and spreading a spirit of compassion and community responsibility.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Major General, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, President of the HCM City Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, said that the event will bring together leaders at all levels, representatives from government agencies, organisations, businesses, the armed forces, youth union members, students, artists, volunteers, and city residents.

Through this event, the association calls on society to join hands in providing both material and spiritual support to AO and dioxin victims, Sơn said.

These efforts aim to foster trust and resilience among victims, empowering them to overcome difficulties for a stable life, he said.

Over more than 20 years of operation, the HCM City Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin has implemented numerous practical support programmes, including building and repairing charity houses, offering medical check-ups and rehabilitation, donating wheelchairs, awarding scholarships, and providing financial assistance for tens of thousands of victims and their families.

The association will step up healthcare, rehabilitation, education, vocational training, and employment support activities to help victims confidently integrate into the community, he said.

HCM City is currently home to more than 30,000 AO and dioxin victims.

The event will be broadcast live on national channel VTV9 and is expected to draw 5,000 participants. —VNS