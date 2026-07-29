Vietnamese doctors perform nation's first successful penis transplant

HÀ NỘI — Việt Đức University Hospital in Hà Nội on Wednesday announced the successful completion of Việt Nam's first penis transplant from a brain-dead donor.

The patient is a 43-year-old male who underwent a partial penectomy at the Andrology Centre of Việt Đức Hospital. After four years of treatment, his health was completely stable, with his urinary function preserved.

However, due to the very short remaining length of the penis, the patient faced significant difficulties with sexual activity, which substantially impacted his quality of life and psychological well-being.

Following a multidisciplinary consultation and a comprehensive assessment covering clinical, immunological and psychological aspects, as well as ethical considerations, the patient was determined to meet all criteria for a penile transplant.

Associate Professor Dr Nguyễn Quang, director of the Andrology Centre, said: "In this transplant procedure, we reconstructed the anatomical structures of the penis, including the urethra, corpus spongiosum and corpora cavernosa, while simultaneously performing microsurgical anastomosis of minute arteries, veins and nerves.

"The close integration of reconstructive and microsurgical techniques throughout the operation demanded exceptional precision to ensure the viability of the graft and facilitate functional recovery."

According to the medical team, the patient's post-transplant progress is currently very promising. The surgical site is healing well, and no early complications have been observed. Urinary function is being closely monitored, and the patient is responding well to the anti-rejection treatment regimen and post-transplant care.

The medical team noted that penile transplantation is a form of composite tissue transplantation, so beyond the initial successful survival of the graft, time is required to assess the recovery of sensation, erectile function, and urethral healing, as well as to monitor for the risk of rejection in the medium and long term.

Consequently, the patient will be closely monitored in the near term before a full assessment of the transplant's long-term efficacy can be made.

Việt Đức University Hospital Director Dr Dương Đức Hùng said: “This is the first penile transplant in Việt Nam from a brain-dead donor. The surgical team had to make meticulous professional preparations, establish protocols, study international experience and coordinate across multiple specialties, including organ transplantation, andrology, microsurgery, anesthesiology and resuscitation, immunology and pathology.”

This procedure marks a new milestone in the development of Vietnamese surgery, confirms the medical capabilities of surgical teams in Việt Nam and demonstrates the maturity of the organ transplantation system at Việt Đức Hospital, Dr Hùng added.

The transplant not only serves a therapeutic purpose for the patient, but also demonstrates the Vietnamese medical team's mastery of complex composite tissue transplantation techniques, opening up treatment opportunities for patients who have lost their penises due to cancer, trauma or accidents.

According to reports in international medical literature, only five cases of penile transplantation have been published to date, with the most recent one reported in 2018. — VNS