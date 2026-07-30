Việt Nam performs its first penile transplant

Việt Nam has successfully performed its first penile transplant from a brain-dead donor. The ground-breaking procedure at Việt Đức University Hospital marks a major milestone in reconstructive transplantation and offers new hope for patients with complex penile injuries.
The HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) has set a target of mobilising VNĐ3.3 trillion (US$125 million) in foreign non-governmental aid commitments during the 2026-31 period, while organising 300 people-to-people diplomacy activities and planting 5,000 trees across the city.
The 2026 Expanded Model United Nations Conference of the Lê Quý Đôn High School for the Gifted (LQDOMUN 2026) was opened on Wednesday at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE).
Associate Professor Vũ Tuấn Hưng, director of the Institute of Social Sciences for the Southern Region, said that the top priority is to embed the principle of people-centred development throughout the entire policy-making and implementation process.
The Ministry of Health has proposed introducing premarital education courses and encouraging young people to marry before the age of 30 as the country seeks to reverse a record-low birth rate and slow the pace of population ageing.