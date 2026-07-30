Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam performs its first penile transplant

July 30, 2026 - 15:47
Việt Nam has successfully performed its first penile transplant from a brain-dead donor. The ground-breaking procedure at Việt Đức University Hospital marks a major milestone in reconstructive transplantation and offers new hope for patients with complex penile injuries.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom