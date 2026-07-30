HCM City friendship union targets $125m in foreign aid pledges over next five years

HCM CITY — The HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) has set a target of mobilising VNĐ3.3 trillion (US$125 million) in foreign non-governmental aid commitments during the 2026-31 period, while organising 300 people-to-people diplomacy activities and planting 5,000 trees across the city.

The targets were adopted at HUFO’s first congress for the 2026-31 term, held on Wednesday under the theme “Peace - Friendship - Solidarity - Cooperation – Development”.

The congress brought together 120 delegates and representatives from the HUFO, the HCM City Party Committee, the municipal People's Committee, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee in HCM City, and friendship unions from other provinces and cities.

Addressing the congress, Nguyễn Lộc Hà, vice chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said the event was held as the city continues efforts to build a modern, dynamic and internationally integrated metropolis following celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn-Gia Định officially being renamed Hồ Chí Minh City.

Delegates reviewed HUFO's performance during the 2020-25 term and approved priorities for the next five years, focusing on expanding people-to-people diplomacy, strengthening international cooperation, enhancing foreign information work and reinforcing the organisation.

The congress elected a 64-member executive committee, with five positions left vacant. The committee later elected a 19-member standing committee, with one vacancy.

Hà Thanh was elected president of HUFO for the 2026-31 term, while Hồ Xuân Lâm, Lê Thị Diệu Linh and Nguyễn Thị Thùy Linh were elected vice presidents.

A three-member inspection board was also elected, headed by Trương Thị Hiền, chairwoman of the HCM City Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Association.

Under the congress's resolution, HUFO aims to organise around 300 people-to-people diplomacy activities over the next five years, including political exchange events and inbound and outbound delegations to strengthen friendship and cooperation with people worldwide.

The organisation also plans to expand cooperation with foreign diplomatic missions, business associations and international organisations to promote cultural exchanges, economic cooperation, scientific and technological collaboration, education and tourism in support of the city's socio-economic development.

It will continue to strengthen ties with neighbouring countries, strategic partners, traditional friends and cities with friendship agreements, while promoting cooperation within the ASEAN community.

In addition, HUFO aims to secure VNĐ3.3 trillion in foreign non-governmental aid commitments during the 2026-31 period for development projects in HCM City.

The organisation also pledged to improve policy research, foreign information work and institutional capacity to better meet the requirements of people-to-people diplomacy in the coming years. — VNS