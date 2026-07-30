Commemorative stamp issued to mark 300th birth anniversary of scholar Lê Quý Đôn

HƯNG YÊN — A special commemorative postage stamp marking the 300th birth anniversary of renowned Vietnamese cultural figure Lê Quý Đôn (1726–2026) was officially issued on Thursday at the Hưng Yên Provincial Convention Centre in Phố Hiến Ward, Hưng Yên Province.

The issuance ceremony was jointly organised by the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences and the Hưng Yên Provincial People's Committee.

Attending the launch ceremony were Trịnh Văn Quyết, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung; President of the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences Lê Văn Lợi; Hưng Yên Provincial Party Secretary Phạm Quang Ngọc; and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Phạm Đức Long. The officials performed a special first-day cover signing ceremony and signed a commemorative stamp artwork.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Phạm Đức Long described Lê Quý Đôn as one of Việt Nam's most outstanding scholars of the 18th century. Beyond his reputation as an eminent polymath, Lê Quý Đôn was also an accomplished poet, historian, philosopher, educator and diplomat.

With an extensive body of scholarly works, progressive ideas and significant contributions across multiple disciplines, he left behind a rich intellectual legacy that continues to hold enduring value for Việt nam's culture, science and education, Long said.

He noted that Lê Quý Đôn's views on lifelong learning, nurturing talent, advancing knowledge and nation-building remain highly relevant today, particularly as Việt Nam accelerates the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

According to the deputy minister, the special stamp issue aims to honour Lê Quý Đôn's life, achievements and lasting contributions to Việt Nam's cultural, historical, educational and academic heritage, while promoting the nation's long-standing tradition of learning, respect for knowledge and aspirations for creativity and national development among both domestic and international audiences.

Designed in a contemporary graphic style, the stamp features the statue of Lê Quý Đôn at his memorial site as its central image. The background incorporates stylised architectural elements of the memorial complex, creating visual depth while drawing attention to the scholar's portrait.

Its minimalist yet expressive design, elegant colour palette and balanced composition highlight the calm demeanour, profound intellect and noble character of one of Việt Nam's greatest scholars. Beyond commemorating Lê Quý Đôn's life and legacy, the stamp also conveys a message celebrating the nation's tradition of learning, respect for knowledge and spirit of innovation, which remain essential to Việt Nam’s sustainable development. — VNS