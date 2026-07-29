Việt Nam prepare to face strong opponents at Continental Futsal Championship

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — Coach Diego Raul Giustozzi has called up 18 Vietnamese players to prepare for the 2026 Continental Futsal Championship, which will take place from August 1 to 6 in Thailand.

Held annually since 2021, the event features five teams from three continents competing in Nonthaburi Province, northwest of Bangkok.

In addition to Việt Nam and hosts Thailand, the other participating teams are Russia, Afghanistan and New Zealand.

The competition format will see teams competing in a round-robin format, with the side that earns the most points crowned champion.

Argentinian coach Giustozzi's squad combines veteran players with younger talents who impressed at this year's national championship.

Among the young players are Huỳnh Văn Hoài of Thái Sơn Nam FC, Nguyễn Trọng Kiên and Nguyễn Nhân Nam of Thái Sơn Bắc, and Nguyễn Thanh Tâm of Sài Gòn Titans.

Hoài is a rising star who has shown rapid progress throughout the season and has attracted Giustozzi's attention. He is expected to maintain his strong form after earning his first call-up to the national team.

Meanwhile Kiên played a key role in Thái Sơn Bắc's 2026 championship victory, ending the club's 16-year title drought. In addition to providing assists, Kiên scored in the final-round match as Thái Sơn Bắc beat Tân Hiệp Hưng-HCM City 6-0 to secure the title for the first time in the club's history.

Nam is a notable player in Thái Sơn Bắc's young squad, which won the 2025 national U20 championship. He is known for his excellent technique, tactical awareness and accurate finishing.

One of this season's breakthrough performers, Tâm impressed with his youthful, energetic style, speed and ability to create game-changing moments, earning him his first call-up to the national team..

The Vietnamese men's futsal team are currently ranked 22nd globally.

Team Việt Nam started training yesterday in Hồ Chí Minh City, with only three days to fine-tune their tactics before departing for Thailand.

They will play world No 7 Russia on August 1. The two sides met in the quarter-finals of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, when Việt Nam lost 3-2.

Việt Nam’s second match will be on August 2 against world No 48, New Zealand. The teams drew 2-2 in their most recent meeting, an international friendly tournament in 2024.

Next, the Vietnamese side will face world No 21, Afghanistan, on August 3 in a clash between two evenly matched teams. It is their third meeting within six months. Previously, Việt Nam lost 2-5 and 3-5 in friendly matches in January.

The last match will feature Việt Nam versus arch-rivals Thailand, world No 11, on August 5. They are regular rivals in regional championships and at the SEA Games.

Việt Nam were defeated 4-2 by Thailand in the group stage of the 2026 AFF Futsal Cup in their most recent meeting.

The tournament will serve as part of Giustozzi’s preparations for the 2026 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games later this year, while also helping lay the groundwork for Việt Nam’s bid to qualify for the 2028 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Earlier this year, Việt Nam reached the quarter-finals of the Asian tournament and finished third in Southeast Asia. — VNS