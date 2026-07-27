Việt Nam win historic SEA V.Cup 2026

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam came from behind to beat Thailand in a thrilling five-set final to win the gold medal at regional volleyball tournament the SEA V.Cup 2026, on July 26 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The win was an historic milestone for the team as it was their first-ever title since the two-legged championship began six years ago.

The second leg of the tournament featured six teams competing in a round robin format. Việt Nam advanced to the semi-finals where they beat the host side 3-1 on July 25.

The final was a rematch between the two arch-rivals.

Việt Nam, who lost 3-2 in the first meeting on July 23, went toe-to-toe with Thailand in the opening set. However, several individual errors saw them fall behind, and Thailand eventually won 25-22.

With encouragement and support from new coach Federico Rampazzo, Việt Nam reshaped their team and took the second set 25-23.

The Vietnamese quartet of Nguyễn Ngọc Thuận, Văn Phương, Trần Duy Tuyến and Văn Tiên reached their peak in the third set, bombing Thailand's court from all positions.

Việt Nam dominated to win 25-19 and take a 2-1 lead after three sets.

Thái Lan rose up in the fourth set. Napadet Bhinijdee, Chaiwat Thungkham, Thanat Bamrungphakdi and Chaiwat Thungkham were simply unblockable.

They made the Vietnamese side work hard to resist their consecutive and effective volleys.

Struggling to get a grip on the game, Rampazzo rested some key players and accepted a 25-15 loss.

In the final set, Rampazzo brought Ngọc Thuận and Duy Tuyến back onto the court.

With the score 8-8, it was time for Việt Nam to steal the show. Tuyến and Thuận scored; Thế Khải successfully blocked while Thai players' attacks went wide. Việt Nam led 14-10 and had four championship points.

Rampazzo decided to call time-out to strengthen his players' mentality ahead of the final point.

Phanram Anurak served for Thailand. Việt Nam were good at digging and the ball was given to Khải who made a powerful spike that the Thais failed to block.

It was 15-10 for Việt Nam who secured a slot in the AVC Cup 2027 along with Cambodia, the winner of the first leg last week. — VNS