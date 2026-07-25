Kim pleased with win, urges players to keep feet on ground

Football

HÀ NỘI — Kim Sang-sik was pleased with Việt Nam's opening win in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup but asked his players to quickly put the victory behind them and focus on their next match against Singapore.

Việt Nam trounced Timor-Leste 7-0 in Group A's first round at the Chonburi Stadium in Thailand, Timor-Leste's home ground, on July 24.

The win places the defending champions on the top place, followed by Singapore who beat host Cambodia 2-1 at the same time in Phnom Penh.

"I am happy because my team prepared very well for today’s match, and every player gave 100 per cent in their performance,” said Kim, who is attempting to become the first coach to lead three-time winners Việt Nam to back-to-back titles.

“Our movement was very good, and every player competed with confidence. I want us to carry the confidence we showed today into our next match against Singapore and produce another positive performance.”

The South Korean coach also thanked Vietnamese fans who travelled a long way and overcame bad weather to support his side. It was great motivation for the team to perform better.

He added that the win was only the first step on the way to the final.

"It is important to leave it behind. Players need to recover well and prepare for the next game. We will practise soon and select strongest players to face Singapore on July 31", Kim said.

Việt Nam will return home today with young striker Nguyễn Đình Bắc in a confident mood after the first treble of his international career.

“I am very happy to have scored a hattrick,” said Bắc. “My celebration was inspired by several Brazilian players whom I admire. They are my idols, and I have studied their celebrations.”

On his side, coach José Pedro of Timor-Leste considered the loss was a chastening experience for his young side who would learn a lot from the defeat.

“We made some mistakes that cost us, but the result was also a reflection of Việt Nam’s very strong performance,” he said.

“They effectively decided the match early in the first half. Clearly, the defending champions respected us by not resting their key players.

“As I have mentioned, we have a young team that needs to develop, improve and grow. We need to experience matches like this to continue progressing.

“We will learn from the mistakes we made and work to ensure that we do not repeat them in the near future. It was a very difficult match.”

Pedro’s team have a short turnaround before their next Group A match against Singapore on July 27 but he remained confident his players would be ready for the clash at Jalan Besar Stadium. — VNS