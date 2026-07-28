Việt Nam aim to defend sepak takraw gold at ASIAD

Sepak takraw

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam's women have set their sights on gold medals in sepak takraw at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) in Japan in September.

The reigning champions have registered to compete in four of six categories in both men's and women's disciplines at the quadrennial Games.

Following an official draw conducted recently, defending champions Việt Nam are in Group A with India, the Philippines and world powerhouse Thailand in the women's quadrant (4-versus-4 team format) event.

Group B features Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos and Japan.

In the women's doubles, Việt Nam will face Laos, Myanmar and Malaysia in Group A, while the Philippines, South Korea, India and Japan are in Group B.

In the men's events, Việt Nam will feature in the regu (3-versus-3 team format) and quadrant events.

They are drawn in Group B of the regu event with Malaysia and Myanmar. Group A features reigning champions Thailand, Japan and the Philippines.

In the quadrant, Group A features defending champions Myanmar, India and SEA Games winners Việt Nam, while Group B features Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

According to the coaching board, Việt Nam's top priority is to defend the No 1 position in the women's quadrant event.

In the 19th Games in China, Việt Nam won the gold medal after beating Indonesia in a thrilling final.

To prepare for their campaign, a 12-strong squad travelled to Thailand for an intensive training camp in early July.

The team includes top players like Trần Thị Ngọc Yến, Lê Thị Tú Trinh, Nguyễn Thị Yến, Trần Thị Hồng Nhung and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Huyền under coach Trần Thị Vui and Hoàng Thị Thái Xuân.

Vui said the Thai training camp was an important step to help players perfect their technique and fitness.

They will take part in the annual King’s Cup 2026, which is also the world championship, on August 3-11 in Thailand.

Việt Nam will not only test their strength at the championship before the Japanese Games but also defend their top position in the women's quadrant.

At the 20th ASIAD, sepak takraw will be held from September 20 to October 3 at the Nagoya City Park Gymnasium. — VNS