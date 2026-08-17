A helping hand on a Hà Nội bus

HÀ NỘI — For two foreign visitors taking a bus through Hà Nội, a routine afternoon journey turned into an unexpected encounter with a local resident who helped when one of them suddenly fell ill.

The incident happened at around 2.15pm on August 9 on Bus No. 02, travelling towards Yên Nghĩa.

The two women boarded at the Hà Nội University bus stop and moved to seats at the back after paying their fares. Moments later, bus attendant Trịnh Thanh Sơn noticed that one of them had become pale and was gradually slumping in her seat.

Her companion called for help.

Sơn immediately moved towards the passenger. He had a wet towel and medicated oil in his personal bag, items he routinely carried to work. He used the towel to wipe the woman’s face and neck and applied oil to her temples while talking to her and checking her condition.

The afternoon was hot, and Sơn suspected that the passenger might have been affected by the heat.

He discussed the situation with the driver and considered taking the woman to a hospital, which was ahead on the route, if her condition did not improve.

“If she didn't wake up, I planned to ask the driver to limit stops and take her to the nearest hospital,” Sơn said.

After several minutes, the woman began to respond. When the bus reached the area near Ring Road 3, she was more alert and able to answer questions.

Sơn continued talking to her and checked whether she and her companion were feeling well enough to continue their journey.

His basic English skills also proved useful. Before becoming a bus attendant, he had worked at a supermarket, giving him enough English to communicate with the visitors.

The women eventually told him they were feeling fine and wanted to get off.

Although the passenger had recovered, Sơn continued to keep an eye on her until the two women were ready to leave.

The entire episode lasted less than 10 minutes.

Before getting off, the visitors thanked Sơn, who reminded them to take care of themselves. They left in a hurry, so he did not have a chance to exchange contact details.

He later said he remained concerned about their health after they left the bus.

For Sơn, the incident was not something extraordinary.

Watching passengers as they board and leave the bus is part of his daily routine. That habit helped him notice the woman’s condition almost immediately.

“What I know is only basic knowledge. If something is beyond my ability to handle, the important thing is to get the person to a medical facility as quickly as possible,” he said.

Such small acts of care can make a difference to visitors navigating an unfamiliar city. On Hà Nội’s busy streets, a helping hand may come from a stranger who stops to give directions, solve a small problem or, as in Sơn’s case, respond when someone suddenly needs help.

The bus soon continued along its regular route.

For the two visitors, the brief encounter offered more than assistance on a hot afternoon. It was also a small example of the warmth and friendliness that can make Hà Nội memorable to those seeing the city for the first time. — VNS