Đà Nẵng to host international tourism festival

ĐÀ NẴNG — More than 300 international and domestic tourism industry insiders will participate in the Đà Nẵng International Tourism Festival, one of the largest events for travel agencies and service suppliers in the sector in Việt Nam, from October 16-19.

Chairman of the city’s Tourism Association Cao Trí Dũng said the festival will offer a positive link between tourism businesses as a major forum for domestic and international partners.

He said the festival would be held as a key annual event to attract travel agencies from around the world for networking between tourism agencies and services as well as promoting destinations.

Event organisers said they have designed the festival as a tourism brand-building solution for Đà Nẵng, turning it a prime destination in Việt Nam and Asia.

According to the organisers, the festival will include business-to-business matching, a familiarisation trip and a meeting with the Online Travel Agency.

Representatives of international and domestic travel agencies will also get a three-night experience to explore hotels, resorts, restaurants, destinations and tourism products during the festival, the association said.

Đà Nẵng has also helped boost the region's MICE sector as a top-tier venue for international meetings and conventions in recent years.

The beach city is listed as a premier destination for high-end MICE events, weddings and golf competitions.

Earlier this year, Ariana Convention Centre Đà Nẵng, a beachfront conference and event venue, won the ASIAN MICE Venue Award.

The city has hosted a series of premium sports and cultural events, including the Đà Nẵng Golf Tourism Festival, the Đà Nẵng International Marathon, the Ironman triathlon, the Asia Film Festival, the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival, the Pickleball World Cup, the annual Việt Nam-Japan Cultural Festival and Việt Nam-Korea Cultural Day.

The city’s Tourism Promotion Centre reported that 101 delegations with 28,000 participants had attended MICE events in the city in the first half of 2026.

Đà Nẵng is also easily accessible from other major destinations in central Việt Nam, including the UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng, Huế Monuments Complex, Hội An ancient town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary.

The centre also said Đà Nẵng hosted 12.1 million tourists, including six million foreigners, in the first seven months this year, marking growth of 24 percent year-on-year. — VNS