Thanh Hóa to hold first Sầm Sơn Kite Festival

THANH HÓA — The first Sầm Sơn Kite Festival will be held from August 30 to September 1, with many exciting activities to attract a large number of tourists.

Themed 'Flying with Sầm Sơn Ocean Breeze', the festival will host events such as kite flying performances, a kite art show, and a kite workshop along with music, dancing and local cuisine.

Highlights will include displays of various types of products, such as traditional and giant kites, light kites, illuminated LED/night art kites, and aerodynamic/frameless and formation kites. Held along a 300m stretch of beach, the displays will offer visitors a vivid and engaging visual experience.

In addition to watching and admiring the performances, festivalgoers can also directly interact with artisans who will give instructions on making and flying kites.

There will be 15 booths near the main stage to demonstrate kite-making processes, display kite models and showcase OCOP products and signature specialties from Thanh Hóa.

The province's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the festival is expected to become an attractive tourism product for Thanh Hóa while also introducing the art of kite flying to the general public, especially tourists and children.

Festival organisers said the Sầm Sơn event will become another destination for kite lovers alongside many other coastal cities around the world with large kite festivals, such as Cervia, Italy and Berck-sur-Mer, France.

In Việt Nam, the combination of kite festivals with beach tourism has previously been carried out successfully in localities such as Vũng Tàu and Quảng Nam. — VNS