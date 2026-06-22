Hoàng Anh, Thanh Trúc win national tennis titles

TÂY NINH — Phạm La Hoàng Anh and Trần Thụy Thanh Trúc have won the men's and women's categories at the national Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) Pro Tour 200, which ended on June 21 in Tây Ninh Province.

Anh, from Ninh Bình Province, was the No. 5 seed in the tournament. He successfully defeated top seed Nguyễn Hà Minh Đức, who was also the nation's top player, 7-6(7), 5-7, 6-1 in the men's singles category.

Trúc of HCM City meanwhile beat Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh of Hà Nội 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to take the women's singles gold medal at the tennis court complex in the Waterpoint integrated metropolitan area.

Other champions were Nguyễn Minh Phát and Trần Quốc Cường of AP Sports Club in the men's doubles event; Ngô Hồng Hạnh and Lê Thảo Hân of the Military Team in the women's doubles; and Nguyễn Quang Vinh and Thanh Trúc of HCM City in mixed doubles.

Among the highlights of the tournament was the impressive performance of the young mixed pair Lê Phú Gia and Nguyễn Linh Nhi of HCM City. The teenaged players surprised everyone by dominating from their very first round, going on to secure a slot in the final match. Only Vinh and Trúc, who were their senior teammates, were able to stop their campaign in the gold medal match.

More than just a top-tier competition for professional tennis players, VTF representatives said the tournament also showcased the positive development of Vietnamese tennis in a new era.

The increasingly systematic investment from local authorities, organisations and partner businesses has contributed to a high-quality season, confirming the enduring vitality of the high-performance tennis movement nationwide.

"We know that developing tennis is a task for not only the VTF, but also other parts of society, such as national authorities, businesses, sponsors and tennis lovers," said VTF General Secretary Nguyễn Hồng Sơn.

"We will keep focusing on improving the quality of the national tournament system; promoting the training of young athletes; strengthening international cooperation; standardising the coaching staff and referees; and creating more opportunities for Vietnamese players to compete and gain experience in regional and international arenas."

Known as the Nam Long Cup 2026, the tournament was jointly organised by the VTF and the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

More than 100 athletes took part in the event and brought home VNĐ200 million (US$7,600) in prizes. — VNS