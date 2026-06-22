Vietnamese pickleball players win men's doubles at PPA Asia 500 Beijing Open

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese pickleball players Đỗ Minh Quân and Trương Vinh Hiển won the men's professional doubles title at the PPA Asia 500 Beijing Open 2026 in China on Sunday.

The duo secured the championship with a straight-games victory over Japan’s Kenta Miyoshi and Australia’s Robert Stirling in the final, capping an impressive run at one of Asia’s leading pickleball tournaments.

They had previously advanced to the final after defeating China’s Zefeng Li and American Nicholas Wiseman 2-0 (11-9, 11-2) in the semi-finals. In the quarter-finals, they also beat Việt Nam’s Lý Hoàng Nam and Japan’s Yuta Funemizu 2-0 (11-9, 11-7).

Held from June 17 to 21 at the National Tennis Centre in Beijing, the tournament attracted many top regional players. Quân and Hiển delivered the best result of the Vietnamese competitors.

The victory marked their second consecutive PPA Tour Asia title in China, following their triumph at the 2025 Hangzhou Open.

In addition, Hiển claimed a bronze medal in men’s singles, defeating Australia’s Harrison Brown 2-1 (8-11, 11-4, 11-6) in the third-place playoff. — VNS