Việt Nam expect Asian Games medals from seven sports

Asian Games

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have set a target of medalling in at least seven sports at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD) in Japan this September, which is the most important competition for the country this year.

Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Nguyễn Hồng Minh said on June 18: “Currently, teams are in intensive training courses eyeing the highest results in Japan.

"Athletes who are predicted to win medals and have the potential to compete for gold receive training both domestically and globally, as well as participating in numerous international competitions to improve their skills."

He went on to add: “With thorough preparation, we hope to achieve better results than we did at the 19th ASIAD in China in 2022. We have not yet set specific targets for gold, silver and bronze medals, as we still need to evaluate our training progress and take into account the level of competition and the strength of our rivals."

Four years ago, Vietnamese athletes won three gold, five silver and 19 bronze medals. The gold medals were in karate, sepak takraw and shooting.

Minh said that, based on reports from the national teams, Việt Nam could also achieve good results in cycling, rowing, athletics and swimming.

Also on June 18, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương held a working session to inspect the preparations and training of 13 teams based at the National Sports Training Centre in HCM City.

He received a comprehensive report on training plans, international competition schedules and technical recommendations from the key coaching boards.

After inspecting training venues and facilities, he listened to the thoughts, concerns and aspirations of coaches and athletes.

At the weightlifting team's training venue, Cương praised former SEA Games champion Trần Minh Trí for his proactive attitude. He also urged the coaching staff to implement a scientific training programme aimed at surpassing the team's achievements at the previous Games, with particular emphasis on strengthening athletes’ psychological preparedness for competition.

For women's boxing, he encouraged Hoàng Ngọc Mai, a young boxer who earned a slot in the 20th ASIAD. The deputy minister said the Japanese event would be great opportunity to show off her abilities, learn and gain experience for her career in the future.

He also met with the taekwondo squad, who have earned eight ASIAD slots and are set to attend an international training course in the next few weeks.

He was told that the women's cycling team are training in Đà Lạt and will travel to China next month to sharpen their skills. Meanwhile, the gymnastics team are competing in the Asian championships for their slots at the ASIAD.

Wrapping up his visit, Cương said that in addition to technical issues, psychological factors are one of the keys to success. Confidence, composure and the ability to maintain a stable mental state will help athletes perform at their best in major competitions.

At the 20th ASIAD, 469 events in 43 sports will be held from September 19 to October 4, in Nagoya, Japan.

Some sports, such as basketball, volleyball, football, hockey and cricket, will begin prior to the opening ceremony. — VNS