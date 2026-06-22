World Cup round up: Cape Verde keep on surprising

Thanh Hà & Thanh Nga

Spain back on track with 4-0 win

HÀ NỘI — Lamine Yamal scored in Spain's 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, a commanding response from the European champions after facing criticism following their opening World Cup match, on June 22.

The Barcelona star netted his first World Cup goal in the 11th minute of Group H game at the Atlanta Stadium in the US.

The ball found Mikel Oyarzabal on the left side of the box after a quick break. He spotted Yamal by the far post, and squared a ball across. Yamal was able to slide in and sneaked it through a tight gap past Al-Owais, sending the Atlanta crowd into delirium.

His opening strike made him the eighth-youngest scorer in men's World Cup history.

Yamal said it was a “dream” to score in a World Cup.

“I watched the last World Cup from a classroom, so being able to score here with my mum and my family in the stands is a dream come true,” he said.

Oyazarabal, ⁠who failed to register a touch in the opening half hour in the scoreless draw with Cape Verde, struck twice in quick succession as Spain had the game wrapped up by half-time.

Shortly after the the interval, unfortunate Hassan Altambakti netted Spain's fourth with an own goal.

Spain will hope to build on this result when they come up against their toughest challenge against Uruguay on June 27.

10-man Belgium draw with Iran

Belgium are still to prove their power after second draw in Group G at the Los Angeles Stadium, playing with 10 men against Iran from the 66th minutes.

In the first match, Belgium were held 1-1 by Egypt and Iran drew 2-2 with New Zealand.

The Belgian lineup with Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku controlled possession in most of the first half but Iran’s Mehdi Taremi had the ball in the net from a well-worked first-half free kick that was overturned for offside by VAR.

At the 66th mark, Nathan Ngoy was sent off for hauling down Taremi following a badly mishit back-pass.

Both sides squandered some chances in the last 20 minutes and the match ended in 0-0.

In the Group G's third round on June 26, Belgium will face New Zealand in Canada's Vancouver and Iran will play Egypt in Seattle.

Cape Verde hold Uruguay to boost knockout hopes

Cape Verde continued their fairytale run at the 2026 World Cup with a 2-2 draw against Uruguay, keeping alive their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

The African side made history by scoring their first-ever World Cup goals in the match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 22. The result also marked their second point of the tournament, putting them in contention for a place in the round of 32.

Uruguay dominated possession with 65 per cent but struggled to turn control into clear chances. Cape Verde stunned their opponents in the 21st minute when Kevin Pina scored from a long-range free-kick, slipping through a poorly organised defensive wall.

Uruguay responded late in the first half, with Maxi Araujo equalising before setting up Agustin Canobbio to give the South Americans a 2-1 lead before the break.

However, Cape Verde capitalised on a defensive error in the second half. A misplaced back pass and a slow reaction from goalkeeper Fernando Muslera allowed Helio Varela to round the keeper and score into an empty net for 2-2.

Cape Verde will face Saudi Arabia in their final Group H match, needing a win to secure a historic place in the knockout stage, while Uruguay take on group favourites Spain.

Salah shines as Egypt claim historic first World Cup win

Egypt secured their first-ever World Cup victory with a 3-1 comeback win over New Zealand at BC Place in Vancouver on June 22.

Mohamed Salah and Mostafa Zico led the charge, each contributing a goal and an assist as the African side made history on football’s biggest stage.

New Zealand made a bright start and took the lead in the 15th minute when Finn Surman headed home from a Tim Payne corner. The Oceania side remained organised at the back, while Egypt struggled to create clear chances in the first half despite enjoying more possession.

After the break, Egypt improved significantly. Zico equalised in the 59th minute before setting up Salah to put his side ahead less than 10 minutes later.

As New Zealand pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Egypt capitalised on a set piece, with Trezeguet heading in Salah’s corner to seal the 3-1 win in the 82nd minute.

The victory puts Egypt top of Group G and in a strong position to advance. A draw against Iran in their final match would be enough to secure a place in the next round. — VNS