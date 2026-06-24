My Việt Nam marathon to spread environmental message

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — The annual marathon Việt Nam Tôi Đó - My Việt Nam 2026 will take runners on a journey that connects culture and history while looking towards sustainable sport values.

The event, which is held by Zaha Việt Nam, will take place on August 23 at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh, Hà Nội.

In its second edition, the organisers expect to welcome 15,000 runners to compete on this unique route, with its starting point and finish line converging at the VEC – an iconic structure that has become the largest in Southeast Asia and ranks among the top 10 in the world.

They will compete in four categories of 42km, 21km, 9.2km and 2.9km which will also celebrate the 81st anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945-2026).

It is expected that a sea of ​​people wearing the vibrant red and yellow flag-coloured T-shirts will be a profound tribute to the generations of ancestors who sacrificed for the independence and peace of the country. This moment not only has historical significance but also strongly affirms the solid unity of the Vietnamese people.

A new feature this year is the Elite class for for the high-profile runners. It is to meet the rapid growth of the running community and only 200 slots are available for registration.

Marathoners must have achieved a qualifying time of under 3h10m for men and under 3h40m for women in the last 12 months to enter.

They will enjoy many exclusive benefits such as a dedicated reception and check-in area, a priority starting area, a dedicated post-competition recovery area, and high-tech competition jerseys with specialised design and materials.

According to the organisers, the Elite class is a significant step in the strategy to improve professional quality, while also affirming the tournament's philosophy: 'Celebrating achievement - Cherishing the journey'.

This year, renowned runner Nguyễn Văn Lai will be tournament ambassador. Lai is an athletic legend of Việt Nam. He has won six gold medals and dominated the 5km and 10km categories of the regional SEA Games. He retired from the national team in 2023 but keeps running and has won many domestic events.

To promote the message of environmental protection, the My Việt Nam 2026 race will focus on waste-reduction measures and circular-economy practices throughout its organisation.

The organising committee will implement waste collection and sorting at hydration stations and work with specialised partners to maximise the recycling of materials used during the event.

Through these efforts, the race aims to raise public awareness of environmental protection and encourage more sustainable practices within the community. — VNS