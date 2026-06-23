Quảng Ninh International Chess Tournament attracts players from 21 countries and territories

QUẢNG NINH — The third Quảng Ninh International Chess Tournament 2026 began on June 23 in the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

The event features more than 140 players from 21 countries and territories, including Bangladesh, Canada, China, the Czech Republic, England, Russia, France, Hong Kong (China), Hungary and India. Many of the participants are Grandmasters and FIDE Masters, promising a high level of competition.

Players will compete in both standard and blitz formats.

Representing Việt Nam are several notable young talents, including Đầu Khương Duy, Bành Gia Huy, Đinh Nho Kiệt, Phạm Trần Gia Phúc and Đặng Hoàng Sơn.

Results from the tournament will be submitted to the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for title norms, including Grandmaster and International Master titles, and for Elo rating updates in August 2026.

With the participation of high-level players and a diverse international field, the tournament is expected to further enhance its professional quality while contributing to the development of chess and promoting international sporting exchanges in Việt Nam.

The event, which is jointly organised by the Việt Nam Chess Federation and the Quảng Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, will run until July 7. — VNS