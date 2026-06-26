World Cup round-up June 26: Ecuador advance after Germany thriller; Turkey ends World Cup with shock win against hosts

Anh Đức, Thanh Nga & Xuân Đăng

NEW YORK — Ecuador advanced to the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 2-1 thriller against Germany on Thursday.

Having been through to the next round, Germany still elects to start key players in their final match with a view to ending the group stage in a perfect record. Ecuador, on the other hand, needed a win to qualify as the third-ranked team.

Julian Nagelsmann's men seemed to have fulfilled that wish, with an early goal by Leroy Sane in the second minute. Florian Wirtz's pass inside the box found Sane unmarked, who finished clinically into the bottom left corner to open the score for Germany and open his World Cup account.

Seven minutes later, Ecuador equalised after Felix Nmecha was dispossessed near the penalty area. Ecuador seized the opportunity well with a powerful shot from Nilson Angulo from 20 metres, leaving Manuel Neuer with no chance.

In the second half, Germany were initially awarded a penalty after Kai Havertz was fouled inside the box, but after consulting VAR, the referee overturned the decision, ruling that Sane had committed a foul in the build-up.

The match remained finely balanced until Ecuador struck the decisive blow in the 77th minute. From a corner, Kevin Rodriguez flicked the ball on for Plata to charge in and slide home from close range, sealing a 2-1 win.

The result meant that with four points, Ecuador has qualified as one of the best-ranked third-place teams, while Germany held on to pole position in Group E on head-to-head against Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast enjoy easy win against Curacao

Elsewhere, the Ivory Coast got out of groups for the first time in the team's history, after beating Curacao 2-0.

Rated as the stronger side, Côte d'Ivoire took the initiative from kick-off and made the breakthrough early. In the seventh minute, Yan Diomande broke down to the byline and pulled the ball back invitingly for Nicolas Pepe to slot home first time, opening the scoring for the African side.

With an early lead in hand, Côte d'Ivoire managed the game with slower, more controlled play. Curacao tried to respond with long-range efforts from Gaari and Tahith Chong, but neither was accurate enough to beat goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

After the break, the Ivorians remained firmly in control. In the 64th minute, Sangaré threaded a clever pass through for Pepe, who beat his marker before finishing to make it 2-0.

In the closing minutes, Curacao pushed for a consolation goal but to no avail. The victory saw Côte d'Ivoire march on into the round of 32 at the World Cup, as Group E's runners-up.

Dutch finish top of Group F with win over Tunisia

The Netherlands secured top spot in Group F with a commanding 3-1 victory over Tunisia on Thursday, completing an unbeaten group-stage campaign and booking a World Cup round-of-32 clash with Morocco.

Ronald Koeman's side made the perfect start against an already-eliminated Tunisia, taking the lead in the third minute when Denzel Dumfries drilled a low cross that midfielder Ellyes Skhiri turned into his own net. Four minutes later, a well-rehearsed free-kick routine doubled the advantage, Virgil van Dijk flicking the ball across goal for Brian Brobbey to convert — the defender's first assist in 95 appearances for the national team.

The early goals allowed the Netherlands to control possession, though heavy rain in Kansas City slowed the pace. Tunisia threatened after the restart, Hazem Mastouri's glancing header from a corner halving the deficit in the 54th minute.

The Dutch restored their two-goal cushion eight minutes later through another set piece, Tijjani Reijnders' free kick headed home by Jan Paul van Hecke. With victory assured, Koeman withdrew several key players to preserve their fitness.

The win lifted the Netherlands to seven points from three matches and first place in Group F.

Japan advance to knockouts after draw with Sweden

Japan secured a place in the World Cup round of 32 after drawing 1-1 with Sweden in their final Group F match on Thursday, earning a third consecutive appearance in the knockout stage and setting up a blockbuster clash with five-time champions Brazil.

Hajime Moriyasu's side knew a point would likely be enough to progress, though the Netherlands' win over Tunisia meant only a convincing victory would secure top spot. Both sides adopted a cautious approach in a goalless first half, with hot conditions in Dallas, where temperatures reached about 33 degrees Celsius, slowing the tempo.

Japan broke the deadlock in the 56th minute through Daizen Maeda, who raced onto Ritsu Doan's perfectly weighted through ball before slotting past goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström. Sweden responded just seven minutes later, Anthony Elanga cutting inside and unleashing a powerful low strike from outside the box into the far corner.

Neither side found a winner, and the draw proved enough to send both through. Japan finished second on five points, extending their unbeaten World Cup run to five matches, while Sweden advanced in third on four points as one of the best third-placed teams. The Blue Samurai will face giants Brazil in the Round of 32.

Türkiye come from behind to edge US 3-2 in thriller

Türkiye produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat hosts the United States 3-2 in their final Group D match at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

The United States made a dream start, taking the lead just three minutes in from a well-worked set piece. The early breakthrough boosted the hosts' confidence as they continued to press forward and trouble Türkiye's defence.

However, Türkiye gradually settled and restored parity through Arda Güler, whose composed finish shifted the momentum. Orkun Kökçü then put Türkiye ahead with a close-range effort shortly before half-time.

The Americans responded immediately after the restart, Berhalter levelling the score at 2-2 in the 49th minute to set up an entertaining second half. The hosts enjoyed more possession and created several promising chances, with Christian Pulisic providing an attacking spark, but goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır and the Turkish defence stood firm.

As the match entered stoppage time, Türkiye capitalised on a goalmouth scramble, Kaan Ayhan poking home the winner to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory.

The result allowed Türkiye to end their World Cup campaign on a high, while the United States were left to rue missed opportunities despite a spirited performance.

Australia advance after stalemate with Paraguay

Australia secured second place in Group D and a place in the round of 32 after a goalless draw against Paraguay in their final group-stage match.

The contest produced few clear-cut chances as both sides adopted a cautious approach from the opening whistle. Australia looked the more proactive team in the first half and came closest to breaking the deadlock in the fourth minute, when Jackson Irvine forced goalkeeper Orlando Gill into a smart save from a tight angle.

Despite enjoying more possession, the Socceroos struggled to create meaningful opportunities in the final third. Paraguay prioritised defensive organisation and rarely committed numbers forward, leaving the first half scoreless.

The tempo increased after the break, but neither side improved the quality of their finishing. Both coaches introduced fresh legs in search of a breakthrough, yet chances remained limited. Julio Enciso fired wide from outside the box in the 82nd minute before Jordy Bos squandered Australia's best opportunity, curling an effort narrowly past the post in the closing stages.

The 0-0 draw was enough for Australia to finish as Group D runners-up and advance. Paraguay ended on four points in third place and remain in contention for one of the best third-placed spots. — VNS