Lộc takes world finswimming bronze in South Korea

Finswimming

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thành Lộc has secured Việt Nam's first medal with a bronze at the 2026 CMAS World Championship Finswimming Indoor competition, which is ongoing in Incheon, South Korea.

Lộc went up against seven opponents from China, Colombia, Türkiye, France, Poland and South Korea in the men's 50m apnoea event, in which the swimmers must go the entire distance on a single breath.

The national champion finished third in a time of 14.22sec, behind Kwan Ho Lee and Myeongjun Shin of South Korea.

It was the second time that Việt Nam pocketed a medal at the finswimming world championships. The first one, also a bronze, went to Lưu Nguyễn Đức Tâm in the men's 800m immersion finswimming in 2018 in Serbia.

Lộc is no stranger to Vietnamese sports fans. He has won multiple SEA Games gold medals and served as a key member of the Vietnamese finswimming team at World Cup events and Asian Championships.

In 2024, he won a gold medal at the 2022 World Cup in Phuket, Thailand, helping the Vietnamese team rank among the top-performing squads overall.

The World Championship Finswimming competition is being held from June 24 to 28 at Incheon's Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Centre.

Athletes from more than 30 countries and regions are taking part in 36 events for both men's and women's individual and relay races.

Nine athletes from Việt Nam have been asked to win top medals at the global event. — VNS