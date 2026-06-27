World Cup round up June 27: France advances, Iran awaits qualification fate

Thanh Hà, Anh Đức & Xuân Đăng

France join teams in knockout after impressive win

HÀ NỘI — Ousmane Dembele's sublime hat-trick helped France defeat Norway 4-1 and claim top spot in Group I at World Cup 2026 on June 27 in Boston.

Norway altered their starting line-up, leaving prolific scorer Erling Haaland on the bench, while France fielded their strongest side. Dembele's magical day began just seven minutes in, when he smashed a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Egil Selvik. About 10 minutes later, the former Ballon d'Or winner curled a spectacular effort from outside the box into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

Norway answered immediately, Thelo Aasgaard striking just 81 seconds after Dembele's second – becoming the first Rangers player to score at a World Cup since Brian Laudrup in 1998.

Dembele completed his hat-trick in the 32nd minute, curling a left-footed shot into the bottom corner. He became the first player to score a first-half hat-trick at a men's World Cup since Oleg Salenko in 1994, putting himself firmly in the Golden Boot race.

Desire Doue wrapped up the win in stoppage time, heading home a Bradley Barcola cross. France finished top of Group I with Norway second, both progressing to the next stage.

Senegal thrash 10-man Iraq to keep knockout hopes alive

Senegal scored a 5-0 win over 10-man Iraq in the other Group I match, leaving them awaiting confirmation of a World Cup knockout slot.

Both sides needed not only victory but as many goals as possible to keep their progression hopes alive. It was a dream start for Senegal, Abdoulaye Seck rising to head home in the fourth minute. Matters worsened for Iraq when Rebin Sulaka was shown a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

The Asian side held firm under heavy pressure until the second half, when the floodgates opened. Ismaila Sarr netted in the 56th minute, Pape Gueye struck twice in the 59th and 71st, and Iliman Ndiaye added a fifth in the 82nd to complete the rout.

With three points, Senegal currently hold the fifth-best record among the third-placed teams, thanks to their plus-two goal difference, and must wait on results elsewhere to learn their fate.

Cape Verde's dream run earns Argentina clash

Cape Verde secured a place in the World Cup 2026 knockout stage for the first time in their history after a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia, setting up a last-16 clash with defending champions Argentina.

The African debutants finished second in Group H with three points, having held Spain to a 0-0 draw, battled back for a 2-2 draw with Uruguay and earned another point against Saudi Arabia. Needing at least a draw, the island nation of just over 530,000 people produced the more attacking display, registering 15 shots to Saudi Arabia's seven.

Jamiro Monteiro came closest in the first half, but his low drive was well saved by Mohammed Al-Owais. After the break, Kevin Pina fired narrowly wide following a swift counter-attack. The draw proved enough after Spain beat Uruguay 1-0 in the other fixture.

Cape Verde became only the third African nation to remain unbeaten in the group stage on their World Cup debut, after Cameroon in 1982 and Senegal in 2002, and the smallest nation by population ever to reach the knockout stage. Their reward is a daunting meeting with Lionel Messi's Argentina.

Spain finish top after edging Uruguay

Spain secured top spot in Group H with a 1-0 victory over Uruguay, condemning the South Americans to a second consecutive World Cup group-stage exit.

The 2010 champions finished the group unbeaten on seven points without conceding a goal across their three matches. Knowing only a win would guarantee progress, Uruguay were under pressure from the outset as Spain dominated possession, much of their attack flowing through teenage sensation Lamine Yamal despite his being closely marked.

Uruguay's best chance arrived in the 27th minute when Darwin Núñez dispossessed Rodri and broke forward, but his tame effort was gathered by Unai Simón, extending his goal drought to 11 consecutive national-team starts. Spain broke through three minutes before half-time, Marcos Llorente drilling in a low cross for Álex Baena to fire beyond Fernando Muslera.

Uruguay's hopes faded further when Manuel Ugarte was forced off injured before the interval, and coach Marcelo Bielsa replaced Muslera at half-time. Spain continued to threaten, Ferran Torres striking the crossbar late on. Uruguay's frustration boiled over in stoppage time when Agustín Canobbio was sent off.

Spain now face either Austria or Algeria in the last 32, while Uruguay exit early.

Belgium advances in convincing victory

Superstars shone on Friday for the Red Devils, as Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku scored to grant Belgium a ticket into the Round of 32 after a 5-1 victory against New Zealand.

Rudi Garcia's team had a perhaps disappointing start to the World Cup, drawing the first two games against Egypt and Iran, and needs at least a draw to qualify.

Belgium, who scored only two goals in five recent World Cup matches, opened the score in the 28th minute after Trossard capitalised from a rebounded shot inside the box. The winger continued his menace in the second half, doubling the score early in the second half.

New Zealand, also needing a win to qualify, pushed on forward and exposed gaps in defence, which Belgium capitalised on the 66th minute through De Bruyne's long-ranged effort.

Elijah Just pulled one back for the All Whites in the 84th minute, but it was all too late. Substitute Lukaku played his part in Belgium's last two goals, scoring one in the 86th minute and assisted another for Alexis Saelemaekers in the 90th minute, sealing Belgium's advance as Group G's leader.

Egypt hold Iran to draw to advance

Iran created more scoring chances but were held to a 1-1 draw by Egypt in their final Group G fixture, missing out on direct qualification for the World Cup 2026 round of 32.

Egypt opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Saber pounced on a loose ball to drive home a precise finish. Iran responded with a flurry of attacks and won a penalty in the 11th minute after Abdelmonem fouled Mehdi Taremi, but Taremi's tame effort was saved by goalkeeper Shobeir.

The equaliser came soon after. In the 14th minute, Mohammadi danced past two defenders and forced Shobeir to parry, allowing Ramin to follow up and tap home.

The second half was short of clear-cut chances, with Egypt controlling possession and Iran struggling to break through on the counter. Drama returned in injury time when Iran put the ball into Egypt's net again, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

Egypt advanced to the round of 32 as Group G runners-up, finishing behind Belgium on goal difference. Iran were left to await results in other groups, hoping to slip into the eight best third-placed sides. — VNS