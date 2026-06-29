Skechers Friendship Walk & Run features 6,000 participants for better health, family bond

Running

HCM CITY — The Skechers Friendship Walk & Run 2026 returned to HCM City on June 28 stronger and larger than ever before.

Taking place on Việt Nam Family Day (June 28) gave the event special significance, spreading the spirit of sportsmanship and gathering families together for stronger bonds and memorable moments.

Launched in 2010, the Skechers Friendship Walk has been an annual event to encourage the community to maintain a healthy lifestyle, connect people through walking and running and spread positive values ​​throughout society.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year event was rebranded as the Skechers Friendship Walk & Run 2026 and expanded to accommodate 6,000 participants, offering a more diverse experience for the sports-loving community.

The event featured three categories of 700m (Kids Run), 5km (walk) and 10km (run) in An Khánh, Ward along with many exciting sidelined activities.

The Kids Run made its debut this season, opening for children from five to 10 years old.

According to organisers, this category was held with a view to fostering a habit of physical activity from an early age. The inclusion of the Kids Run transformed the event into a multi-generational celebration of movement, where every family member could share in the joy of being active together.

In this event, Skechers donated VNĐ100 million (US$3,800) to Operation Smile Vietnam, to raise funds for surgeries for children in need and allocated another VNĐ100 million from event ticket proceeds to support disadvantaged students in An Khánh Ward.

A renowned global brand from the USA, recognised by Fortune 500 as the world's third-largest footwear brand, Skechers officially entered Việt Nam in 2019 and now has over 30 stores nationwide.

Partnering with this year’s event, SJK Group served as the media sponsor, spreading the programme’s message to a wider audience while bridging the worlds of sport, culture and the arts to create a vibrant and multifaceted experience for the community. — VNS