Striker Nguyễn Xuân Son puts team success above personal honours

Football

HÀ NỘI — Naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son says helping Việt Nam retain the ASEAN Cup 2026 title is more important than any individual accolade after being named a vice-captain for the first time.

The Brazil-born forward, 29, was appointed to the team leadership group by head coach Kim San-sik during the national team’s training camp for the regional tournament.

Speaking at a training session at the weekend at the Việt Nam Youth Football Training Centre in Hà Nội, Son described the role as a special milestone in his career.

“I used to be a captain at youth level in Brazil, but this is my first time being part of the leadership group of the Việt Nam national team," he said.

"It is a great honour, and I will do my best to contribute to the team."

On targets for the ASEAN Cup, Son stressed that collective success outweighs personal achievements.

He said: “I always want to score goals and aim for the top scorer title. But if I win that award and the team do not win the championship, it does not mean much.

"Winning the trophy is what matters most. I want to help the team successfully defend the title."

After recovering from injury, Son said he is gradually regaining full fitness.

“I still need more time to reach my best condition, but physically I feel good. I will try to score, assist and fulfil the coaching staff’s requirements,” he said.

Son also sent encouragement to captain Đỗ Duy Mạnh, who is currently sidelined with injury.

“I hope Duy Mạnh will return soon. He is a very important player and also a close friend of mine. I hope he continues to work hard to come back and rejoin the team,” he said.

The current training camp has also seen the inclusion of overseas Vietnamese midfielder Ngô Đăng Khoa, who impressed for Hà Nội Police FC and helped the club win the 2025/26 National Cup.

Son praised the 2006-born player and expressed confidence in his ability to adapt quickly.

“He is a talented player with excellent attributes. I hope he will contribute a lot to the team, and I will try to help him integrate as quickly as possible,” Son said.

Regarding newcomer, naturalised striker Nguyễn Tài Lộc (born Geovane Magno), Son said Lộc fully deserved his first national team call-up after years of strong performances in the V.League 1.

“Lộc has worked very hard to reach this point. He has played in Việt Nam for many years and deserves his place in the squad. We will do everything we can to help him settle into the team quickly,” Son said.

Son also emphasised his respect for head coach Kim’s decisions amid competition for places in the attacking line.

“The team have many quality players. My job is to play, score and support the team. Team selection is the head coach’s decision,” Son said.

Việt Nam will continue training in Hà Nội until July 1 before heading to South Korea for a training camp from July 2 to 14.

During the camp, the team will play three friendlies to assess the squad and fine-tune tactics ahead of their ASEAN Cup title defence.

Defending champions Việt Nam are in Group A with Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

Việt Nam will begin their campaign against Timor-Leste on July 24, with the match set to be played away from home. — VNS