Canada reach historic World Cup last 16 with late strike

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HCM CITY — Canada booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 for the first time in the nation's history after Stephen Eustaquio struck deep into stoppage time to secure a dramatic 1-0 victory over South Africa in the opening match of the knockout stage in Los Angeles on Sunday.

With both teams making their first appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds, the contest looked destined for extra time before Eustaquio produced the decisive moment in the 92nd minute.

The Porto midfielder controlled a headed clearance on his chest before firing a first-time volley into the bottom-left corner from just outside the penalty area, sparking wild celebrations among the Canadian players and supporters at SoFi Stadium.

The victory sends co-hosts Canada into the last 16, where they will face either the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston on July 4, while South Africa's impressive World Cup campaign came to an end.

Canada dominated possession for long spells but struggled to break down a disciplined South African defence, with goalkeeper Ronwen Williams delivering an outstanding performance to keep the scores level.

The North Americans created the better opportunities throughout the match. In the 22nd minute, Eustaquio's precise free-kick found Derek Cornelius unmarked inside the six-yard box, but the defender mistimed his header.

Shortly before the interval, Moise Bombito's header from a corner was cleared off the goal line before Williams denied Tajon Buchanan from close range. Canada also appealed for a penalty after Richie Laryea went down following a challenge from Khuliso Mudau, but the referee waved play on and no spot-kick was awarded.

South Africa remained compact after the break and continued to frustrate the co-hosts despite sustained pressure.

Canada came close again just after the hour mark when substitute Niko Sigur slipped a pass through to Tani Oluwaseyi, whose effort was well saved by Williams. Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi then reacted quickly to clear the rebound before Jonathan David could convert.

A major boost arrived in the 75th minute when captain Alphonso Davies made his first appearance of the tournament after recovering from a hamstring injury that had kept him out throughout the group stage.

The Bayern Munich star immediately added pace and creativity down the left flank. He first set up Promise David, whose effort drifted wide, before creating another chance for Jonathan David, who was denied from a tight angle by Williams.

Just as extra time appeared inevitable, Jacob Shaffelburg surged down the right wing and delivered a cross that was headed clear only as far as Eustaquio, who unleashed the match-winning strike.

"We felt like we could wear them down over time, and it took 92 minutes, but we got there," Canada coach Jesse Marsch said after the match.

"The timing of the goal means that the win is incredibly dramatic, and I think the effect that it will have in Canada and the inspiring of people will be immense."

Marsch also praised his players' resilience after they repeatedly failed to convert earlier chances.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos said his side could still be proud after reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

"We are disappointed because we wanted to win, but it would really have been a little miracle if we had reached the third round," Broos said.

Canada's victory continues the country's most successful World Cup campaign, having already reached the knockout stage for the first time before taking another historic step with their first-ever win in a World Cup elimination match. — VNS