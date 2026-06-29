Trung, Linh win trophies of VTF Pro Tour 200 – Vietravel Cup 2026

TÂY NINH — Hoàng Thành Trung and Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh secured the top places at the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) Pro Tour 200 – Vietravel Cup 2026 on June 28 in Tây Ninh Province.

Veteran Trung from Hải Phòng defeated Phạm La Hoàng Anh of Ninh Bình, who won the VTF Pro Tour 200 – Nam Long Cup last week, 6-1, 7-6(3) to take the men's singles title.

Meanwhile Linh beat Nguyễn Thị Phương in an all-Hà Nội women's singles final 6-1, 6-0.

In other classes, Nguyễn Đại Khánh and Nguyễn Minh Thiên; and Trần Thảo Anh and Nguyễn Minh Thúy Hằng, both of Becamex HCM City, secured the men's and women's doubles titles, respectively.

Nguyễn Quang Vinh and Trần Thụy Thanh Trúc of HCM City were crowned the winners of the mixed doubles.

The tournament, which delivered VNĐ200 million (US$7.600) to high-ranking players, was jointly held by the VTF and Tây Ninh's Culture, Sports and Tourism Department with a support of Vietravel as a diamond sponsor.

Trần Hồng Phương, deputy director of Vietravel Tây Ninh, said: “Vietravel is honoured to partner with the VTF Pro Tour 200 – Vietravel Cup 2026, a tournament that not only provides a professional platform for Việt Nam’s top players to showcase their talent but also helps spread the love of tennis throughout the community.

"We believe that the exciting matches in Tây Ninh have offered fans memorable sport experiences while helping to promote the locality as a dynamic destination for sports and tourism.” — VNS