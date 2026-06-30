Clubs make moves to prepare for new V.League 1 season

Football

HÀ NỘI — As the clock ticks down to the start of the new season, teams in V.League 1 are hard at work putting plans in place ahead of the big kick-off.

Looking to defend their title, champions Hà Nội Police FC have secured the long-term future of their young star Nguyễn Đình Bắc, who has put pen to paper on a contract extension.

Not forgetting his roots, Bắc took to Facebook to confirm the deal that will keep him at the Police club until 2029 and thank his boyhood club, posting: "Thank you, Quảng Nam for everything, CAHN 2029!"

Signing the young striker on a long-term deal forms part of Hà Nội Police FC's plans to improve their competitiveness on the continental stage this season.

Last season, Bắc was on top form, netting 10 times to help secure the title.

The Police have also extended contracts with defenders Nguyễn Đình Trọng, Đoàn Văn Hậu, Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh, midfielder Lê Phạm Thành Long, striker Alan Grafite and coach Mano Polking.

After returning from injury, Trọng and Hậu not only earned their place in the starting eleven but were also called up to the national team under coach Kim Sang-sik.

Grafite's outstanding form made him a key player in the front line, scoring 14 goals and winning the Top Scorer Award.

“I clearly see the team's goals and determination for the coming years, especially the ambition to conquer titles on the international stage. That is why I want to continue with the club," said Hậu, whose deal also runs until 2029.

"The club always creates the best conditions for player development and is willing to support players seeking opportunities to play abroad. I hope that, following this deal, I can help the team achieve great success — not only domestically but also internationally.”

Elsewhere, Ninh Bình signed a three-year contract with defender Hồ Tấn Tài, whose precise crossing ability and sharp tactical awareness will be key assets to coach Chu Đình Nghiêm's V.League ambitions.

His extensive match experience is expected to bolster Ninh Bình's defence. More importantly, his ability to contribute in attack will create greater tactical flexibility, giving Nghiêm more options for his tactical setup in the new season.

Tài said the move to Ninh Bình was driven by an ambition to win more major honours. After winning the V.League 1 trophy in 2023, he believes that under the guidance of the talented Nghiêm, Ninh Bình can challenge on all fronts.

Former champions Thép Xanh Nam Định were also hard at work in the transfer market, ending contracts with five foreign players but extending deals with Lucas Alves, Tô Văn Vũ and Romulo Machado.

It is understood that the club remains in the market for at least four new players, both foreign and Vietnamese.

Meanwhile, Bắc Ninh, who will play in the national premier league for the first time this season, parted company with five first-team players when their loan contracts expired.

Midfielder Trần Văn Công has already joined Bắc Ninh from Nam Định. — VNS