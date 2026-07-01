World Cup round-up July 1: Haaland shines late for Norway; Mbappe close in on Messi

Anh Đức & Thanh Hà

DALLAS — Kylian Mbappe is one goal away from equalling Lionel Messi's record of all-time World Cup top scorer, after scoring twice on Tuesday to send France through with a 3-0 victory against Sweden.

The 2022 World Cup finalist dominated the match from the get-go. Mbappe seemed to have opened the score early for Les Bleus in the 19th minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside after VAR intervened.

France threw everything but the kitchen sink in the latter part of the first half, and got what they wanted in the 45th minute, after Mbappe danced through the Swedish defence and easily placed the ball into the back of Zetterstrom's net.

Didier Deschamps' men doubled the lead right after the break, as Michael Olise placed a through ball that found Bradley Barcola free inside Sweden's box. The Paris Saint-Germain striker fired a powerful shot that left Zetterstrom no chance.

France could have scored more goals in this match, with Michael Olise wasting at least three clear chances. But the spotlight shone on Mbappe, who scored the third for France in the 73rd minute with a tight-angle shot.

The victory sees France into the Round of 16, where they face Paraguay on July 4.

Haaland scores late to fire Norway to World Cup last 16

Norway triumphed 2-1 over Ivory Coast to earn their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout win at the third attempt on July 1 at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, the US.

Norway started on the front foot, and Haaland got his first sight of goal within minutes, although his headed effort was easily blocked. But Côte d’Ivoire were the better side with many attempts from Ghislain Konan, Nicolas Pepe and Yan Diomande.

However, Norway rode their luck when it was drifting towards a cagey stalemate thanks to an absolute stunner from Antonio Nusa, who dribbles into the box from the left and curls an unstoppable shot around the defender, across the keeper and into the top-right corner in the 39th minute.

After the second hydration break, it was the Côte d’Ivoire fans to shout loud when substitute Amad Diallo produced a stunning solo goal after a one-two with Nicholas Pepe to equalise in the 74th minute.

It looked as if the Elephants might go on to win it, earning 14 corners in the game. But Norway woke up with Oscar Bobb sliding a superb pass through to Patrick Berg, with the midfielder making a run beyond the attack. He manages to dig out a pass across the box to Haaland, who just about taps home from close range for his fifth goal of the competition.

It was time for the Norwegian fans to give their old Viking rowing again and then stand up and cheer to celebrate their win.

Norway will face Brazil in the Round of 16 on July 5 in New Jersey.

Hosts Mexico through with convincing game

At Mexico City's legendary Azteca Stadium, hosts Mexico delivered a perfect performance, scoring two goals in the first half against Ecuador and advancing to the Round of 16, and they have yet to concede a goal.

With the home fans behind their back, Mexico went all-out attack with a mesmerising display of passes spearheaded by the tournament's youngest player, Gilberto Mora.

After wasting multiple chances in the opening minutes, El Tri got their opener with a great counter attack in the 22nd minute. Roberto Alvarado found Julian Quinones free on the left wing with a brilliant through ball. Quinones, with only the keeper to beat, opened the score with a powerful shot into the back of the net.

Ecuador tried to push on forward but more flaws were exposed at the back of Sebastian Beccacece's team. In the 31st minute, the men in green dispossesed a Ecuadoran defender right at the edge of the box, and Raul Jimenez capitalised, placing the ball to the top corner of Hernan Galindez's net.

Mexico stayed strong during the second half to protect their lead and the game ended in a 2-0 victory for the hosts. Javier Aguirre's men will face either England or DR Congo in their next match, which is still at home in Azteca Stadium. VNS