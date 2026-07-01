Summer tournament held to promote sport in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Summer Sports Tournament has started on July 1 and will run until August 7, featuring nearly 8,000 participants of different background vying for gold medals and recognition of their talents.

The competition is an annual event helping to promote guidelines set by the Party, State and the capital city regarding the development of sports and physical education, as well as the improvement of health and physical fitness among children and youth.

It also provides a boost to the campaign 'All people exercise following the example of the great Uncle Hồ'.

Athletes of all ages, who are not professionals and have not won national medals in the last two years, are encouraged to take part in the event.

The tournament will be held in 10 localities in the capital city and will see competitors battle for medals in 18 sports, including martial arts, football, table tennis, swimming and athletics.

One highlight is that a pickleball competition will be held for the first time this year, as the sport has recently become incredibly popular, drawing attention from people in all age groups.

Pickleball players aged 12 to 18 years old can register for the competition, which will be held at the Hà Nội Athletics Palace from August 4-8 and will follow USA pickleball rules.

According to organisers, the tournament is intended to promote the Hà Nội sports movement, create a healthy sporting environment for youngsters, improve people's physical fitness and instil willpower, discipline, a spirit of solidarity and life skills for future generations.

Promising athletes are expected to shine at the tournament, and they could be selected and trained further to serve Hà Nội and Vietnamese national teams in the future. — VNS