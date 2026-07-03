Vietnamese young track-and-field athletes seek medals from Asian U23 Championships

Athletics

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's young competitors will vie for medals from the 2026 Asian U23 Athletics Championships next week in Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China.

This inaugural event features under-23 track-and-field athletes competing in sprints, relays, distance, jumps, throws, and race walking.

Nine strong rivals of Việt Nam will take the mission. Among them are SEA Games triple jump champion Hồ Trọng Mạnh Hùng, Asian 4x400m relay winner Tạ Ngọc Tưởng, and Asian Beach Games long jump champion Hà Thị Thúy Hằng.

Hùng had his career milestone of 16.33m to win the regional Games title in his first participation last December at age 21. After six months sharpening his skills, the Chinese event is his first international competition of the year.

Tưởng meanwhile is the current national record holder in the 400m event. Prior to his Asian relay title, he secured a gold in 4x400m mixed relay and a silver in the 400m events in the 2025 SEA Games.

Hằng's leaf of 6.16m over the white sand of the Sanya beach in April made her the top jump of the tournament and Việt Nam's medal hope in upcoming competitions.

Athletes will travel to China on July 6. They will have three days to practise for the July 9-12 championship. — VNS