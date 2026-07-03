Vietcombank Mekong Delta Cross Country Marathon opens 7th season in Cần Thơ

Marathon

CẦN THƠ — More than 5,000 local and international runners will take part in the Vietcombank Mekong Delta Cross Country Marathon on July 4-5 in Cần Thơ City.

It is not just a sports tournament, but also an event to promote local tourism, especially green tourism, creating opportunities for runners and tourists to visit, experience and discovery the natural beauty of the region.

There will be four distances of 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km for men's and women's marathoners in different age groups.

Participants will directly experience and conquer diverse terrains, including rice field ridges, local footpaths, canal crossings, natural muddy areas and past fruit orchards typical of the Mekong Delta's riverine landscape.

This shift in racing style demands that athletes possess not only speed and physical stamina but also agility and a high degree of adaptability to master the terrain.

The route also offers a unique cultural experience shaped by the traditions of the Kinh, Hoa and Khmer communities, with ancient pagodas dotting the course and adding to the event's authentic and down-to-earth atmosphere.

The organisers aim to expand the scope of cross-country running within Việt Nam’s marathon landscape, while vigorously promoting the eco-tourism and culture of the Mekong Delta to visitors from near and far as well as international friends. — VNS