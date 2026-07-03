Việt Nam eye top two at SEA V.League 2026

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam set high target at two legs of the men's SEA V.League 2026, the regional annual volleyball tournament.

Currently 19 players are training hard under Federico Rampazzo who has been appointed Việt Nam's head coach for two months.

The Italian coach said his current team comprised of the best individuals of the recent national championship. He hoped that they would shine during the first international event of the year.

The first stage will be held on July 15-19 in the Philippines while the second one will take place on July 22-26 in Indonesia.

This year, six teams – Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand and Việt Nam – will compete in the event, two more than previous editions.

They will play in a round robin format to find the champions.

Rampazzo set a target of being in top two for his side.

Last year, Thailand won the first leg while Indonesia dominated the second one. Việt Nam placed third and second, respectively.

Vietnamese players will have warming up matches against Mongolia to test their lineup before leaving for the Philippines. Mongolia choose Hà Nội for their 10-day intensive training venue, starting on July 5.

In other volleyball news, the venue for the first leg of the women's SEA V.League 2026 has been moved to Hà Nội's Đông Anh Gymnasium.

Under the initial plan, the Ninh Bình Provincial Sports Training Centre had been awarded the hosting rights for the tournament. However, in a recent document sent to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam, the centre requested to withdraw as host due to financial difficulties.

The Southeast Asian Volleyball Federation approved the change of venue. The competition schedule remains unchanged, with matches to be held from July 31 to August 2.

The second leg will take place in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from August 7 to September 8.

The tournament will have four participating teams including Thailand, Việt Nam, Philippines, and Indonesia. — VNS