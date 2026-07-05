World Cup round up July 5: France, Morocco secure first quarter-final slots

HÀ NỘI — Kylian Mbappe netted his seventh goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as France defeated Paraguay 1-0 on July 5 at Philadelphia Stadium in Pennsylvania, the US.

The goal put him level with Argentina’s Lionel Messi as joint top scorers of the tournament, but he leads on assists in the race for the 2026 Adidas Golden Boot. He is one behind the Argentine's all-time World Cup tally of 20.

In what was a feisty clash where tempers flared on more than one occasion, both sides exchanged fouls and angry words throughout a first half with just five shots.

About 20 minutes after the interval, France earned a penalty when Paraguay's Diego Gomez felled sub Désiré Doué inside the box. After a VAR check, referee Ilgiz Tantashev pointed to the spot.

Mbappe converted the penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner.

It made him just the second player (alongside Messi) to score seven or more times at two different World Cups, with both doing it in 2022 and 2026.

“Playing against South American teams is always tough," said France manager Didier Deschamps.

“Of course, things would have been more comfortable had we converted our chances on those last two occasions. But they try all sorts of tactics.

“Perhaps that wasn’t the reason, though. We didn’t lose our focus, but the physical nature of the game made it difficult. They were intent on defending well."

Meanwhile Paraguay keeper Orlando Gill, who was voted Player of the Match, said: “I think we can leave with our heads held high. We gave it all on the pitch."

Morocco march on after 3-0 win

Azzedine Ounahi scored a brace in Morocco's 3-0 win over co-hosts Canada in Houston to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Canada started this match in spectacular fashion, working tirelessly to unsettle Morocco and force them into mistakes.

However, Canada weren’t able to maintain their momentum in the second half, as the quality of the Moroccan side started to show.

Ounahi managed a free kick in the box, firing low into the bottom corner from the edge of the area in the 50th minute.

He later swept another shot into the top corner in the 82nd minute.

Soufiane Rahimi brought it home in stoppage time to make it 3-0 and seal Morocco's place in the last eight. Meanwhile, Les Rouges became the first of the three North American host countries to exit this competition.

“We are very happy. It’s a World Cup match, and these are difficult games with teams playing for their lives," said Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi.

“We reacted very well in the second half, in the second balls and the duels. I have to recognise that Canada were impressive – they played a top match. It was no surprise for us, but in the second half, we were able to profit from the space they left us – that was the key.”

Morocco will set up a quarter-final meeting with France on July 9 in Boston. In their last World Cup meet, France beat the Atlas Lions 2-0 in the semi-finals four years ago in Qatar. — VNS